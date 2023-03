Once a bustle of industry (with glassworks, foundries, breweries and salting houses) the Klippan precinct has been revamped into a rather fetching heritage centre. It includes 18th-century sailors’ cottages, the remains of Gamla Älvsborg fort (ransomed from the Danes in 1619), a brewery opened by the Scot David Carnegie (now a hotel) and St Birgittas kapell. Klippan is just off Oscarsleden, about 400m east of Älvsborgsbron.