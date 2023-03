Across the river and next to the Science Park is the city's most exciting new building – the epitome of green engineering. Kuggen, or 'Cogwheel', resembles a bright red Colosseum, only with triangular windows that make maximum use of daylight and a host of eco-credentials that include adaptive ventilation and interactive heating and cooling systems. Take the Älvsn ferry from the Rosalund stop along Skeppsbron to Lindholmspiren.