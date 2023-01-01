Tiny Vinga has an impressive rocky landscape and good swimming, and has been home to a lighthouse since the 17th century. The writer, composer and painter Evert Taube was born here in 1890 – his father was the lighthouse-keeper. There's scarcely anything on the island except the lighthouse, a telegraph station and the Taube Museum (admission 50kr, includes all three). At the ferry dock is a small kiosk for snacks. Bring a picnic and enjoy scampering across the smooth, weather-beaten rocks.