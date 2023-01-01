In the central part of the archipelago, Styrsö has two village centres (Bratten and Tången, both with ferry terminals). Bratten was a herring processing factory for decades, then later became a fashionable bathing resort in the 1860s. (There's still a cafe in one of the resort buildings.) Tången is a fishing community with a couple of cafes and access to hiking trails. Walk up to Stora Rös, the archipelago's highest point and a World War I lookout, for great views.