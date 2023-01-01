Mölndals Stadsmuseum

Located in an old police station, this museum is like a vast warehouse, with a 10,000-strong collection of mainly 20th-century local nostalgia, ranging from textiles and toys, to a recreated 1930s worker’s cottage. With a focus on memories and feelings, it’s an evocative place where you can plunge into racks of vintage clothes, pull out hidden treasures and learn the individual items' secrets on the digital catalogue.

From Gothenburg, catch a Kungsbacka-bound train to Mölndal station, then bus 751.

Alternatively, the museum is an 800m walk east from the station.

One particular highlight is a collection of beautifully crafted chairs from the nearby village of Lindome, one of Sweden’s most historic furniture-making areas. The museum also offers a free brochure and downloadable app that allow you to explore the area's historic industrial landscape.

If you're peckish, the in-house cafe serves simple, tasty fare that includes sandwiches and cakes, with summertime seating right by the rapids.