Röhsska Museet

This art and design museum is currently closed, awaiting various decisions about how it's run. At the time of research its future was still unclear; check the website for updates.

Exhibitions cleverly contrast the classic and the cutting edge, whether it’s Josef Frank and Bruno Mathsson furniture or 18th-century porcelain and Scandi-cool coat stands, allowing you to see how the the idea of utility and beauty changed with each successive historical period. Temporary exhibitions often favour the offbeat – Pablo Picasso's porcelain efforts, for example.