The beautiful 19th-century Hagakyrkan, built in 1859, is well worth peeking inside. The park behind the church is home to a simple yet moving monument to Swedish hero Raoul Wallenberg. A Nordic Schindler of sorts, Wallenberg is credited with saving the lives of around 15,000 Hungarian Jews during WWII. Wallenberg himself was arrested by the Russian government in 1945 as an alleged spy and executed sometime after.