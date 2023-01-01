Sjöfartsmuseet focuses on the city's maritime history through an entertaining collection of maps, model ships, recreated sailors' quarters, and period objects. Most compelling is the large darkened hall where you're surrounded by soaring figureheads – some regal, some pensive, some vicious. You may spot some scrimshaw and a tiny weaving loom in a bottle among the nautical booty.

The attached aquarium wriggles with goofy North Sea flatfish, lobsters and upside-down jellyfish, and you can find Nemo in the tropical fish tank.

Outside, the Sjömanstornet (Mariner’s Tower), topped by a statue of a grieving woman, commemorates Swedish sailors killed in WWI.