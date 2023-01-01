The city’s oldest secular building, Kronhuset is a former arsenal built in Dutch style between 1642 and 1654. It was here that Karl X held the disastrous riksdag (parliament) in 1660 – he died while it was in session. Kronhusbodarna, across the courtyard from Kronhuset, houses workshops making and selling pottery, silverware, glass and textiles, as well as Göteborgs Choklad & Karamellfabrik (open 11am to 5pm): its chocolate balls are enough to lead the purest of angels into sugar-filled temptation.