This picture-perfect island boasts plenty of good swimming holes, some complete with floats and trampolines for the enjoyment of those frolicking in the water. The plenitude of flat, broad rocks makes Käringön an ideal location for picnicking on a summer’s day. Regular ferry 381 runs roughly hourly from Tuvesvik (on the northwestern coast of Orust island); check up-to-date timetables at www.vasttrafik.se.