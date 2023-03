Snow leopards, wolves and lynxes prowl Nordens Ark, a well-conceived safari park 12km northeast of Smögen. It shows off animals and plants from countries with a similar climate to Sweden’s and has breeding programs for critically endangered species, such as the Amur tiger and Amur leopard. A 3km path allows visitors a glimpse of the wild beasts as it runs past the spacious enclosures, and guided tours are available daily in peak season (included in entry price).