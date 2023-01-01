If you’re bewildered by the long-armed men, sexual imagery and goat-drawn chariots of Bohuslän's prolific Bronze Age rock carvings, drop by Vitlycke Museum, which has a determined go at explaining them. Digital handheld guides can be hired for 40kr, but it’s much better to catch the English tour (10:30am and 2:30pm). Trails lead from the museum to some of the area's key rock carvings – pick up a map in the foyer. Don't miss the Bronze Age farm out back.

Buses run regularly from Tanumshede to Hoghem, from where it's a five- to 10-minute walk.