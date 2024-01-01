Rød Herregård

Southern Norway

LoginSave

Dating from at least 1690, Rød Herregård manor has fine interiors, which include notable collections of both weapons and art, as well as the mounted heads of many specimens of local wildlife. The formal gardens are some of the most pleasant in Norway. It's 1.5km northwest of the town centre and is well signposted.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Old fortress town in Fredrikstad

    Gamlebyen

    15.79 MILES

    The timbered houses, moats, gates and drawbridge of the Fredrikstad Gamlebyen are simply enchanting. The perimeter walls, once defended by 200 cannons,…

  • Rock carvings at Vitlycke museum, Sweden.

    Vitlycke Museum

    29.19 MILES

    If you’re bewildered by the long-armed men, sexual imagery and goat-drawn chariots of Bohuslän's prolific Bronze Age rock carvings, drop by Vitlycke…

  • Two boats lie ashore on the North shore of South Koster Island (Sydkoster) with a view of the North Koster Island (Nordkoster) in Sweden.

    Koster Islands

    20.29 MILES

    Boat trips run from Strömstad’s north harbour to the beautiful cluster of forested Koster Islands every 30 minutes from July to mid-August, less…

  • Fredriksten fortress overlooking Norwegian city Halden; Shutterstock ID 1467502673; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Fredriksten Fortress & Museums

    0.99 MILES

    Crowning the hilltop behind Halden is the 1661 Fredriksten Fortress, which has resisted six Swedish sieges and never been captured. The fortress covers a…

  • Storedal Cultural Centre

    Storedal Cultural Centre

    11.67 MILES

    This cultural centre is 11km northeast of Fredrikstad. The most intriguing feature is the Ode til Lyset (Ode to the Light), a 'sound sculpture' by Arnold…

  • Isegran

    Isegran

    16.04 MILES

    Norse sagas mention the 13th-century fortress of Isegran, an islet in the Glomma that became a further line of defence against Sweden in the mid-17th…

  • Stone-Ship Settings

    Stone-Ship Settings

    11.22 MILES

    One of Sweden’s largest, most magnificent stone-ship settings (an oval of stones, shaped like a boat) lies 6km northeast of Strömstad. There are 49 stones…

  • Borgarsyssel Museum

    Borgarsyssel Museum

    13.91 MILES

    This excellent Østfold county museum lies in the town of Sarpsborg (14km northeast of Fredrikstad). The open-air display contains 30 period buildings from…

View more attractions

Nearby Southern Norway attractions

1. Fredriksten Fortress & Museums

0.99 MILES

Crowning the hilltop behind Halden is the 1661 Fredriksten Fortress, which has resisted six Swedish sieges and never been captured. The fortress covers a…

2. Stone-Ship Settings

11.22 MILES

One of Sweden’s largest, most magnificent stone-ship settings (an oval of stones, shaped like a boat) lies 6km northeast of Strömstad. There are 49 stones…

3. Storedal Cultural Centre

11.67 MILES

This cultural centre is 11km northeast of Fredrikstad. The most intriguing feature is the Ode til Lyset (Ode to the Light), a 'sound sculpture' by Arnold…

4. Kirkøy Stone Church

13.75 MILES

This mid-11th-century stone church is one of the oldest in Norway. It hosts a week-long music and arts festival in July.

5. Borgarsyssel Museum

13.91 MILES

This excellent Østfold county museum lies in the town of Sarpsborg (14km northeast of Fredrikstad). The open-air display contains 30 period buildings from…

6. Skee Kyrka

14.07 MILES

Open by appointment only (contact the tourist office), the Romanesque stone Skee Kyrka is about 6km east of Strömstad and has a 10th-century nave. There’s…

7. Strömstads Museum

14.45 MILES

Housed in an old power station, this museum displays local photography and objects from nautical history.

8. Kongsten Festning

15.34 MILES

On what was once called 'Gallows Hill' stands the flower-festooned Kongsten Festning. Dating from 1685, it once served as a lookout and warning post for…