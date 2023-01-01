The timbered houses, moats, gates and drawbridge of the Fredrikstad Gamlebyen are simply enchanting. The perimeter walls, once defended by 200 cannons, now consist of grassy embankments that make for a very pleasant stroll. The narrow, cobbled streets have been similarly preserved and are still lined with picturesque 17th-century buildings, many of which remain occupied today.

The town was first built in 1663; as a primary trade outlet connecting southern Norway with mainland Europe, but being vulnerable to waterborne assaults, the Old Town became a military enclave.

Among the finest old buildings in town, look out for the old convict prison (Salveriet; 1731); the stone storehouse (1674–91), the oldest building in Gamlebyen and now a ceramics showroom; and Balaklava (1783), a historic building.

From mid-June to the end of August, the Gamlebyen tourist office runs one-hour guided tours (adult/child 95/20kr). They leave from the tourist office at noon and 2pm.