Gamlebyen

Top choice in Southern Norway

Old fortress town in Fredrikstad

Getty Images/Flickr Open

The timbered houses, moats, gates and drawbridge of the Fredrikstad Gamlebyen are simply enchanting. The perimeter walls, once defended by 200 cannons, now consist of grassy embankments that make for a very pleasant stroll. The narrow, cobbled streets have been similarly preserved and are still lined with picturesque 17th-century buildings, many of which remain occupied today.

The town was first built in 1663; as a primary trade outlet connecting southern Norway with mainland Europe, but being vulnerable to waterborne assaults, the Old Town became a military enclave.

Among the finest old buildings in town, look out for the old convict prison (Salveriet; 1731); the stone storehouse (1674–91), the oldest building in Gamlebyen and now a ceramics showroom; and Balaklava (1783), a historic building.

From mid-June to the end of August, the Gamlebyen tourist office runs one-hour guided tours (adult/child 95/20kr). They leave from the tourist office at noon and 2pm.

Suggest an Edit