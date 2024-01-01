The Fredrikstad Museum is housed in a building dating back to 1776. The downstairs area displays temporary exhibitions, while upstairs you'll find scale models of the Old Town and an interesting collection of relics from three centuries of Fredrikstad's civilian, military and industrial activities, as well as a small military museum.
Fredrikstad Museum
Southern Norway
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.02 MILES
The timbered houses, moats, gates and drawbridge of the Fredrikstad Gamlebyen are simply enchanting. The perimeter walls, once defended by 200 cannons,…
21.56 MILES
Boat trips run from Strömstad’s north harbour to the beautiful cluster of forested Koster Islands every 30 minutes from July to mid-August, less…
Fredriksten Fortress & Museums
16.78 MILES
Crowning the hilltop behind Halden is the 1661 Fredriksten Fortress, which has resisted six Swedish sieges and never been captured. The fortress covers a…
5.73 MILES
This cultural centre is 11km northeast of Fredrikstad. The most intriguing feature is the Ode til Lyset (Ode to the Light), a 'sound sculpture' by Arnold…
0.24 MILES
Norse sagas mention the 13th-century fortress of Isegran, an islet in the Glomma that became a further line of defence against Sweden in the mid-17th…
18.89 MILES
One of Sweden’s largest, most magnificent stone-ship settings (an oval of stones, shaped like a boat) lies 6km northeast of Strömstad. There are 49 stones…
8.14 MILES
This excellent Østfold county museum lies in the town of Sarpsborg (14km northeast of Fredrikstad). The open-air display contains 30 period buildings from…
26.19 MILES
You might not agree with the continuation of the practice this museum explores, but there's no denying that Sandefjord's Whaling Museum is a well…
Nearby Southern Norway attractions
0.02 MILES
The timbered houses, moats, gates and drawbridge of the Fredrikstad Gamlebyen are simply enchanting. The perimeter walls, once defended by 200 cannons,…
0.03 MILES
There are a series of gates within the walls surrounding the old town.
0.06 MILES
Among the finest old buildings in town, the old convict prison was built in 1731.
0.08 MILES
This stone storehouse, built between 1674 and 1691, is one of the oldest buildings in Gamlebyen and now a ceramics showroom.
0.09 MILES
One of the gates to the old town.
0.12 MILES
One of the gates to the Old Town.
0.18 MILES
The ruins of a stone (originally wood) tower remain visible at the eastern end of Isegran.
0.22 MILES
One of the gates to the Old Town.