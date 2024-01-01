Fredrikstad Museum

Southern Norway

The Fredrikstad Museum is housed in a building dating back to 1776. The downstairs area displays temporary exhibitions, while upstairs you'll find scale models of the Old Town and an interesting collection of relics from three centuries of Fredrikstad's civilian, military and industrial activities, as well as a small military museum.

  • Old fortress town in Fredrikstad

    Gamlebyen

    0.02 MILES

    The timbered houses, moats, gates and drawbridge of the Fredrikstad Gamlebyen are simply enchanting. The perimeter walls, once defended by 200 cannons,…

  • Two boats lie ashore on the North shore of South Koster Island (Sydkoster) with a view of the North Koster Island (Nordkoster) in Sweden.

    Koster Islands

    21.56 MILES

    Boat trips run from Strömstad’s north harbour to the beautiful cluster of forested Koster Islands every 30 minutes from July to mid-August, less…

  • Fredriksten fortress overlooking Norwegian city Halden; Shutterstock ID 1467502673; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Fredriksten Fortress & Museums

    16.78 MILES

    Crowning the hilltop behind Halden is the 1661 Fredriksten Fortress, which has resisted six Swedish sieges and never been captured. The fortress covers a…

  • Storedal Cultural Centre

    Storedal Cultural Centre

    5.73 MILES

    This cultural centre is 11km northeast of Fredrikstad. The most intriguing feature is the Ode til Lyset (Ode to the Light), a 'sound sculpture' by Arnold…

  • Isegran

    Isegran

    0.24 MILES

    Norse sagas mention the 13th-century fortress of Isegran, an islet in the Glomma that became a further line of defence against Sweden in the mid-17th…

  • Stone-Ship Settings

    Stone-Ship Settings

    18.89 MILES

    One of Sweden’s largest, most magnificent stone-ship settings (an oval of stones, shaped like a boat) lies 6km northeast of Strömstad. There are 49 stones…

  • Borgarsyssel Museum

    Borgarsyssel Museum

    8.14 MILES

    This excellent Østfold county museum lies in the town of Sarpsborg (14km northeast of Fredrikstad). The open-air display contains 30 period buildings from…

  • Whaling Museum

    Whaling Museum

    26.19 MILES

    You might not agree with the continuation of the practice this museum explores, but there's no denying that Sandefjord's Whaling Museum is a well…

