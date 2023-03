On what was once called 'Gallows Hill' stands the flower-festooned Kongsten Festning. Dating from 1685, it once served as a lookout and warning post for the troops at nearby Gamlebyen. Although it can get overrun on summer weekends, this otherwise lonely and appealingly intact is a fun place at which to scramble around the turrets, embankments, walls and stockade, or just sit in the sun and soak up the quiet.