Havets Hus is an excellent aquarium with sea life from Gullmarn, Sweden’s only true fjord, which cuts past Lysekil. Peer at such cold-water beauties as wolffish, lumpsuckers, anglerfish, cranky-looking flatfish, rays, and ethereal jellyfish; watch a magnified shark's embryo grow; walk through an underwater tunnel; and learn about the pirate history of the area.