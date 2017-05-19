Welcome to Sedona
The town itself bustles with art galleries and expensive gourmet restaurants. In summer the traffic and the crowds can be heavy. Regionally, Oak Creek Canyon begins north of Uptown Sedona; the Village of Oak Creek, however, is south of the city.
Grand Canyon and Sedona Deluxe Small-Group Tour From Phoenix
Journey through the beautiful Arizona landscapes on this small-group trip from the Phoenix-Scottsdale area! Visit the Grand Canyon and explore Sedona on an exciting full-day tour. Sit back, relax and enjoy a scenic drive through the Sonora Desert for a day of amazing scenic diversity. Travel north to Sedona and see Arizona’s iconic saguaro cactus. Admire the desert scenery before reaching the world-famous Red Rock country. Take a break, stretch your legs and enjoy time for photos before journeying to Grand Canyon.Based on time, your picnic lunch will either be served in Sedona or at the Grand Canyon. Take in scenic views of the Oak Creek Canyon from the highway and see the San Francisco Peaks among the seemingly endless Ponderosa Pine Forest. Drive up 6,000 feet (1,800 meters) and arrive at the stunning Grand Canyon National Park. Spend at least three hours exploring the widest and deepest part of the canyon, which stretches 277 miles (445 km) long. Visit the El Tovar Hotel and Hopi House in Grand Canyon Village. Take time to shop, take a walk along the canyon’s rim, enjoy photo opportunities and visit cultural exhibits along the rim. Then, enjoy a scenic ride back to the Phoenix-Scottsdale area.
Broken Arrow Jeep Tour
Meet your guide at a central location in Sedona at your selected departure time. Then hop into an open-air Jeep Wrangler that holds between six and nine passengers and set out for your off-road 4WD adventure at Broken Arrow.Hang on tight for an adrenaline-filled ride while your guide expertly navigates over the red rocks Sedona is renowned for. You'll be awestruck by the natural splendor of this rugged wilderness, which boasts scenic views of sandstone formations such as Bell Rock and Chapel Butte. Make several photo stops before descending down the Road of No Return.
Ultimate Grand Canyon Day Trip
Rise and shine for early-morning pickup from your Flagstaff or Seodna hotel. You’ll be taken by mini-coach through to the Grand Canyon National Park. First, visit where ancient desert dwellers witnessed the dramatic eruption of Sunset Crater Volcano nearly a millennium ago, which destroyed their homes and forced them out. Learn about the eruption of Sunset Crater as you visit nearby Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument, where you’ll see the expansive fields of lava you’ve just heard about. Then, visit Wupatki National Monument, wherein lies the remarkable ruins of the ancient Native American civilization of Sinagua, who migrated here a generation after the Sunset Crater eruption for 400 years but then vanished without a trace. At midday, head to the historic Cameron Trading Post for a sit-down lunch at the restaurant. Chat with your fellow travelers as you enjoy a wonderful Navajo taco lunch which blends American, Native American and Mexican cuisine in the spacious dining room adorned with antique cabinets and Native American art including Navajo rugs and baskets. After lunch, hop back in the mini-coach and venture into the Grand Canyon for an afternoon of exploring this magnificent natural wonder. This portion of the tour includes stupendous views from Grand Canyon National Park’s East Rim and South Rim. Stop at lookout points to soak up dramatic vistas of the canyon and gorges below, and have time to explore at your own pace by foot. Keep an eye out for wildlife including the endangered California Condor. Throughout your tour, your expert guide will teach you about the history, archaeology, geology and flora and fauna of Grand Canyon National Park and Arizona as a whole. Feel free to ask any questions you have. At the end of the day, relax on the drive back to your hotel with many photos, memories and fascinating information to share.
Grand Canyon via Sedona and Navajo Reservation
Your day trip from Phoenix to the Grand Canyon includes some of Arizona's most scenic landscapes. Start with a journey through the Sonoran Desert to the red rock country of Sedona, where you will make a morning coffee break and a photo stop. Then continue on your tour along a pretty 22-mile scenic drive through Oak Creek Canyon.You’ll travel up into the San Francisco Mountains surrounding the Flagstaff area through the town of Williams. You’ll arrive at the Grand Canyon around lunchtime, and you’ll have a break to eat, drink in the boundless wonders of the canyon from great overlooks, take a short nature walk or browse shops for souvenirs handcrafted by the local Native Tribes.After your lunch break, your guide will take you on a 25-mile driving tour along the rim of the Grand Canyon. This is the main event – incredible view after incredible view of the canyon will keep your jaw in a permanent dropped state. You’ll stop at viewpoints along the way to learn about the canyon from your knowledgeable guide and take pictures.The rim tour takes about two hours, and then your guide will escort you by van from the canyon through the Navajo Nation, where you’ll stop at the historic Cameron Trading Post, an authentic Navajo trading post. You will have time to shop, and enjoy views of the Little Colorado River Gorge and the Painted Desert in the distance.Conclude your tour with a journey across the Navajo Nation, back through the mountains of Flagstaff and into the Verde River valley, where a snack stop will be made early evening.
Grand Canyon South Rim Day Trip from Sedona
Your day begins with complimentary pick-up at your resort. You will learn all about the Grand Canyon's history, geology and more on this comprehensive day tour. Your knowledgeable guide will be narrating as you drive through this beautiful, diverse landscape. Enjoy a drive through Oak Creek Canyon (one of the 20 most scenic drives in the nation), Flagstaff and on to the Grand Canyon.Your first stop at the Grand Canyon National Park is at Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim, where you will have free time to explore the historic buildings, visit the gift shops or walk part of the paved South Rim trail. Then, follow your guide to the East Rim to a few more great lookouts. You will see amazing views of the Colorado River and the Painted Desert off in the distance. As you exit the park, you will drive along Little Colorado River Gorge into the Navajo nation. Here, you will stop at the Historic Cameron Trading Post. You will have the opportunity to browse the Native American artwork and shop for souvenirs. A family friendly movie is shown on the journey back to your hotel. A fun, educational day for all!This tour offers an array of optional extras. Please see 'Itinerary' below for further details.
Scenic Sedona Tour
Ever wonder how Sedona got its name or why the rocks are red? Well, get all your questions answered and more on this wonderful introductory tour. Learn about Sedona's fascinating history. Your guide will show you breathtaking vistas and colorful points of interest as you learn about Sedona's past. This tour is fully customized according to the interests and abilities of the group. Before the start of the tour, your tour guide will go over the available options for the tour.The most popular route includes:A drive through Oak Creek Canyon, one of the 10 most scenic drives in the nationA stop at Bell Rock Vista to take in the amazing views and browse Native American jewelry and craftsAirport Mesa, which offers the most breathtaking view of West Sedona and its famous red rocksChapel of the Holy Cross - Built in 1956, this beautiful, architectural wonder is built right into the red rocks of Sedona