Ultimate Grand Canyon Day Trip

Rise and shine for early-morning pickup from your Flagstaff or Seodna hotel. You’ll be taken by mini-coach through to the Grand Canyon National Park. First, visit where ancient desert dwellers witnessed the dramatic eruption of Sunset Crater Volcano nearly a millennium ago, which destroyed their homes and forced them out. Learn about the eruption of Sunset Crater as you visit nearby Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument, where you’ll see the expansive fields of lava you’ve just heard about. Then, visit Wupatki National Monument, wherein lies the remarkable ruins of the ancient Native American civilization of Sinagua, who migrated here a generation after the Sunset Crater eruption for 400 years but then vanished without a trace. At midday, head to the historic Cameron Trading Post for a sit-down lunch at the restaurant. Chat with your fellow travelers as you enjoy a wonderful Navajo taco lunch which blends American, Native American and Mexican cuisine in the spacious dining room adorned with antique cabinets and Native American art including Navajo rugs and baskets. After lunch, hop back in the mini-coach and venture into the Grand Canyon for an afternoon of exploring this magnificent natural wonder. This portion of the tour includes stupendous views from Grand Canyon National Park’s East Rim and South Rim. Stop at lookout points to soak up dramatic vistas of the canyon and gorges below, and have time to explore at your own pace by foot. Keep an eye out for wildlife including the endangered California Condor. Throughout your tour, your expert guide will teach you about the history, archaeology, geology and flora and fauna of Grand Canyon National Park and Arizona as a whole. Feel free to ask any questions you have. At the end of the day, relax on the drive back to your hotel with many photos, memories and fascinating information to share.