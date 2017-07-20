Welcome to Culebra
Culebra Day Trip by Catamaran from Fajardo
At 9:30am, depart for Culebra from Puerto del Rey in Fajardo aboard a speedy, wave-piercing power catamaran – Caribe Spirit, Island Flyer or Eco Isleño – and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful out-of-the-way spots in the Caribbean! Lounge comfortably on deck as the power cat takes you on a smooth ride in a fraction of the time. Enjoy piña coladas, rum punch, soda, juice or iced tea from the bar as you take in gorgeous views of the Cordillera Islands.After an approximate 50-minute cruise, you’ll arrive at a beautiful reef – Carlos Rosario or the Luis Peña underwater nature preserve – located just off Culebra’s western shore, where your crew will anchor for 1.5 hours of snorkeling fun. Around 11:30am, a delicious lunch buffet will be served, including: fresh fruit; gourmet pasta salad; seafood or chicken salad; coleslaw or bean salad; freshly baked bread; sliced meats (turkey, ham, and pastrami or salami); sliced cheese; lettuce, tomatoes and pickles; chips; and cookies.Then it’s just 20 minutes to a deserted Culebra beach off the beaten path, where you’ll spend the rest of the afternoon swimming, snorkeling, beachcombing or sunbathing. (Underwater cameras and sunscreen are available for purchase on board.) Your captain will decide which beach is best, depending on weather conditions that day – most likely stunning Flamenco or a half-mile long beach on Culebrita, a tiny islet of the east coast of Culebra with outstanding views of St Thomas.Around 3pm, depart Culebra, cruising along the Marine Cordillera en route to Fajardo and arriving back at Marina Puerto Del Rey at 3:45 pm.
Culebra Kayak and Snorkel Adventure from Fajardo
Bienvenidos! First you will check in at the Fajardo Ferry Dock and meet your host in front of the terminal to go over a few details of the day and receive your round trip ferry tickets. The host will be wearing a red KPR shirt and have a sign that reads “Kayaking Puerto Rico”. Be sure to eat a hearty breakfast prior to departing Fajardo so you will be fueled for the day.The ferry will arrive in Culebra where you will meet your KPR guide outside of the ferry gates. Here you will check in at KPR Adventure Center, sign waivers and enjoy a few snacks before starting the excursion. You will also have the opportunity to use the restroom and changing room if needed. Then you will depart to Tamarindo Beach.Here you will have three hours of kayaking and snorkeling! Start off this magnificent journey at unspoiled Tamarindo Beach, located on the west coast of Culebra. Following complete pre-ride instructions, join your guides as you paddle over the calm, turtle frequented waters of the Luis Pena Marine Reserve. Along the way, enjoy the breathtaking views of Culebra’s deserted cays and the vast marine fauna. Concluding the 30-minute paddle across the Marine Reserve, get ready to explore the underwater world as you jump out of your kayaks to discover some of the most amazing marine life in the Caribbean! Join your eco guides as you swim among schools of colorful tropical fish and vibrant coral formations. Following the fully guided snorkeling, your guides will lead the group back to shore complimented by light snacks and cold refreshments. Enjoy as your eco guide opens your eyes to Culebra’s fascinating history and untouched ecosystems in a unique, intimate, small group setting. Next, the group will head out to the sea grass beds to have the chance to snorkel with turtles. It is very likely that you will get to experience the native hawksbill and green seas turtles, a multitude of fish with a vast array of colors, vibrant coral formations, stingrays and other amazing marine life.Next the group will depart to Flamenco Beach - a breathtaking way to end the day! Grab a bite to eat for lunch and enjoy one of the world's most beautiful beaches! Meet your guide at Flamenco Beach parking area to head to the ferry terminal to go back to Fajardo.
Culebra Snorkeling
All participants must arrive at the private marina of the El Conquistador Resort at 8:30am for check in and equipment fitting. The Aqua Adventure dive shop, private dock and boat are located within the marina at the El Conquistador. After registration, guests will board our vessel for a 9:00am departure. Travel time to Culebra island is between 45 and 60 minutes depending on ocean conditions. Our first stop will be at the Carlos Rosario nature reserve where will you have the chance to snorkel a huge reef loaded with fish. Depth ranges anywhere from 25 feet to 10 feet deep. This reef usually harbors large eagle rays and huge schools of yellowtail snappers that approach snorkelers. Duration of visit at this location will be anywhere from one hour to 2 hours. Our second stop will at the beautiful Luis Pena island where additional snorkeling can be made or simply relax at the exotic beach. A light lunch, with snacks and refreshments will be served in between locations and beverages will be available all through out the trip. Departure from Culebra will occur between 3:00pm and 3:30pm for a 4:00pm or 4:30pm arrival at Fajardo.
Culebra Island Kayak and Snorkel Morning Adventure
For guests already staying in Culebra Island only. You must be at Tamarindo Beach at 7:30 AM for check-in. We do not provide transportation service for this tour. KAYAKING IN PARADISE Tamarindo Beach is located on the west coast of Culebra. Upon arrival, our eco guides will give you complete pre-ride instructions. Our Aquafari begins with a kayaking excursion through the calm waters of the Luis Peña channel. This is one of the most important marine reserves in Puerto Rico. It has the highest coral cover in the island. Plus, it is the feeding ground of sea turtles! This stunning marine reserve is full of life. Enjoy the breathtaking views along the way. Inside and outside of the water! THE BEST SNORKELING IN CULEBRA Get ready to explore the underwater marine reserve. Put on your premium-quality snorkeling gear. Jump off your kayak and dive into the vibrant waters of Culebra. Your eco guides will lead the way. Swim among schools of colorful tropical fish and coral formations. Get ready to spot green sea turtles and hawksbill turtles. There is no other place in Puerto Rico where you can enjoy this experience! WAIT, WE ARE JUST STARTING! Our kayaking excursion continues along the reserve’s craggy shoreline. Watch the coral gardens and the fish below. Our next stop is a completely secluded white sand beach. We will take a relaxing break, complemented by light snacks and cold refreshments. Enjoy the beach’s clear blue water. Our eco guides will share Culebra’s peculiar history and the feeling of the island’s untouched ecosystems. A second snorkeling session follows at a great coral reef near the beach.
Culebra Island Kayak and Snorkel Afternoon Adventure
