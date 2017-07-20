Culebra Kayak and Snorkel Adventure from Fajardo

Bienvenidos! First you will check in at the Fajardo Ferry Dock and meet your host in front of the terminal to go over a few details of the day and receive your round trip ferry tickets. The host will be wearing a red KPR shirt and have a sign that reads “Kayaking Puerto Rico”. Be sure to eat a hearty breakfast prior to departing Fajardo so you will be fueled for the day.The ferry will arrive in Culebra where you will meet your KPR guide outside of the ferry gates. Here you will check in at KPR Adventure Center, sign waivers and enjoy a few snacks before starting the excursion. You will also have the opportunity to use the restroom and changing room if needed. Then you will depart to Tamarindo Beach.Here you will have three hours of kayaking and snorkeling! Start off this magnificent journey at unspoiled Tamarindo Beach, located on the west coast of Culebra. Following complete pre-ride instructions, join your guides as you paddle over the calm, turtle frequented waters of the Luis Pena Marine Reserve. Along the way, enjoy the breathtaking views of Culebra’s deserted cays and the vast marine fauna. Concluding the 30-minute paddle across the Marine Reserve, get ready to explore the underwater world as you jump out of your kayaks to discover some of the most amazing marine life in the Caribbean! Join your eco guides as you swim among schools of colorful tropical fish and vibrant coral formations. Following the fully guided snorkeling, your guides will lead the group back to shore complimented by light snacks and cold refreshments. Enjoy as your eco guide opens your eyes to Culebra’s fascinating history and untouched ecosystems in a unique, intimate, small group setting. Next, the group will head out to the sea grass beds to have the chance to snorkel with turtles. It is very likely that you will get to experience the native hawksbill and green seas turtles, a multitude of fish with a vast array of colors, vibrant coral formations, stingrays and other amazing marine life.Next the group will depart to Flamenco Beach - a breathtaking way to end the day! Grab a bite to eat for lunch and enjoy one of the world's most beautiful beaches! Meet your guide at Flamenco Beach parking area to head to the ferry terminal to go back to Fajardo.