Playa Tamarindo

Snorkeling is the thing here; the beach shares the fish-filled waters of the Luis Peña Channel Natural Reserve, making it a popular spot for independent travelers as well as organized tour groups. This often-overlooked beach is not as flashy and fabulous-looking as others, but offers a good combination of sun and shade, gentle currents and lots of underwater life. Head to the extreme right or left of the beach for the easiest access to the colorful underwater life.

The marine reserve protects the rich and shallow waters between Culebra and Cayo Luis Peña. The beach is accessible by paved road; head toward Playa Flamenco and turn west off Hwy 251 about halfway around the like-named lagoon.