This is the closest beach to Dewey; a tiny strip of sand with some shade trees and a smattering of picnic tables and a good spot to catch a sunset. The beach name comes from the prevalence of melon cactus in this part of the island. Consider bringing shoes you can wear in the water; cacti line the seafloor.

To get here from town, take the Camino Vecinal west from Iglesia Nuestra Señora Del Carmen up and over a steep hill for about 300yd until you see rocky Melones point with a navigation light; to the right is the beach.