Museo Histórico de Culebra

Housed in the Navy's former munitions warehouse (El Polvorín), this compact museum is jam-packed with interesting displays on the history of the island, its culture and ecology. Entire sections are dedicated to the presence of the US military, endangered sea turtles and the indigenous Taíno. Displays range from quite professional (Taíno artifacts and artillery shell casings) to science fair (the puffer fish with googly eyes). The gift shop has good souvenirs; all profits go to supporting the museum.