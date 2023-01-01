On the southwestern tip of the island, Punta Soldado has a rocky beach perfect for exploring. The water is calm and clear and filled with healthy coral, also making it a great spot for snorkeling – turtles and puffer fish are often sighted here. Enter the water toward the left-hand side of the beach for the best snorkeling; the reef is about 150ft offshore.

To get here, follow Hwy 250 south across the drawbridge for about 1 mile, passing Club Seabourne and finally scaling a steep hill. Here the pavement stops, and it’s a gravel road straight down to the beach. There's plenty of parking.