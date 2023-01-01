It's beauty lies in its isolation; with no road you have to hike about 30 minutes along a little-used trail that is often overgrown with sea grape and low scrub. The rewards are a stunning swathe of sand of wild but utterly enchanting beauty. Bring walking shoes and snacks. No need for snorkel gear – the water is too rough.

To get to the trailhead, take Hwy 250 east and turn north on the road immediately after the history museum. Follow it until the pavement ends and you come up against a chain gate near a few small houses. This is the entrance to a cattle farm, but it is also a public right-of-way; park your car or bike and head due north on the trail beyond the gate. The second half of the trail leads through a grove of trees that often attracts butterflies.