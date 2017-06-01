Montreux Chillon Day Trip from Chamonix

Meet your driver at 7:30am in central Chamonix and board the air-conditioned coach for the rip to Geneva, just over one hour away. Admire breathtaking views of Switzerland, the Alps, and the crescent-shaped Lake Geneva. On arrival in Geneva, meet your guide and set off through the beautiful Vaud countryside. Continue to Corsier-sur-Vevey and enjoy some free time to explore the village around Chaplin’s World – a site dedicated to Charlie Chaplin.Jump on the open trolley tour through Lavaux, a UNESCO-protected site also known as "The Wine Road". Enjoy spectacular views of the terraced vineyards before hopping off the trolley to sample local products such as cheese, wine or grape juice.The trolley continues to the town of Vevey, where you can stroll around the Nestlé headquarters and browse stalls of local food and crafts at the covered market. After lunch at a restaurant or cafe of your choice (own expense), board the trolley again and travel alongside the lake to Montreux-Vevey, which features a promenade several miles long lined with palm trees and tropical flowers.Arrive at Chillon Castle, an island castle located on Lake Geneva, and explore this medieval fortress before continuing on to Montreux. This glamorous resort has enjoyed the company of many great soul legends, including Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, BB King, and Ray Charles. Snap a photo next to the statue of Freddie Mercury, who lived in the city for several years and recorded Queen's last album "Made in Heaven" at the Mountain Studio in the Montreux Casino. Do some window shopping in the boutique shops or perhaps relax in one of the cafés (own cost) before boarding the coach back to Chamonix, where the tour ends.