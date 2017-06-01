Welcome to French Alps & the Jura Mountains
In summer, all this can be explored on foot, or by bicycle, kayak or car. Then the return of the snow each year brings some of Europe's finest skiing: impossibly fast black runs and world-class off-piste routes, of course, but also plenty of fun for those just finding their feet. And, in the lush lowlands and stately medieval cities, you'll discover the rich culture, food and history of the folk who made these mountains home.
Meet your professional pilot either in the morning or in the afternoon in Chamonix. Then, board the minivan that will take you to the cable car (ticket not included), which will lift you up to 2100m/3900ft where the takeoff spot is located. (for discovery flight: Brevent Plan Praz or Plan de l'Aiguille).You will have a very short walk (around 5 minutes) to reach the takeoff place. Once arrived, your pilot instructor will prepare the paragliding equipment, and set up your harness. Just before takeoff, he will give you a short briefing including important information regarding safety for takeoff and flight. Now it is time to fly... Ready ? One ... Two .... Three ... Go go go!Run few meters and you will be in the air, for a 20 to 30 min ride over the Chamonix valley. Observe the Alps mountain range and its most famous summit: the Mont Blanc.While in the air, you can ask your pilot to let you fly, to make some acrobatics tricks, or just to enjoy a peaceful flight to gaze at the breathtaking views. Do not worry, landing will be very soft. In order to immortalize this unique experience, you can get a video recording of your flight (not included). The total time for the activity should be around 1h20.
Meet your local guide at the SNCF train station. Immerse yourself in this town of charm with an electric bicycle transport of the future. Follow your guide and cycle through the gardens. Head up hill to visit Annecy Castle and Basilique and enjoy views of Annecy. Pass through the beautiful countryside and forests and visit the conservatory and History Museum. Descend to the Old Town, Prison, Cathedral and visit some of the lovely cobbled streets and alleys near the river. Complete your pelerinage with a visit to the town hall, Notre Dame, gardens, river and admire the beautiful lake before return to meeting place. An interesting visit of a beautiful town steeped in History.
Meet your driver at 7:30am in central Chamonix and board the air-conditioned coach for the rip to Geneva, just over one hour away. Admire breathtaking views of Switzerland, the Alps, and the crescent-shaped Lake Geneva. On arrival in Geneva, meet your guide and set off through the beautiful Vaud countryside. Continue to Corsier-sur-Vevey and enjoy some free time to explore the village around Chaplin’s World – a site dedicated to Charlie Chaplin.Jump on the open trolley tour through Lavaux, a UNESCO-protected site also known as "The Wine Road". Enjoy spectacular views of the terraced vineyards before hopping off the trolley to sample local products such as cheese, wine or grape juice.The trolley continues to the town of Vevey, where you can stroll around the Nestlé headquarters and browse stalls of local food and crafts at the covered market. After lunch at a restaurant or cafe of your choice (own expense), board the trolley again and travel alongside the lake to Montreux-Vevey, which features a promenade several miles long lined with palm trees and tropical flowers.Arrive at Chillon Castle, an island castle located on Lake Geneva, and explore this medieval fortress before continuing on to Montreux. This glamorous resort has enjoyed the company of many great soul legends, including Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, BB King, and Ray Charles. Snap a photo next to the statue of Freddie Mercury, who lived in the city for several years and recorded Queen's last album "Made in Heaven" at the Mountain Studio in the Montreux Casino. Do some window shopping in the boutique shops or perhaps relax in one of the cafés (own cost) before boarding the coach back to Chamonix, where the tour ends.
Board your coach in central Chamonix to start your day tour to Geneva, where you'll be welcomed by the tour staff when you arrive. If you select the 10:30am departure when booking, you'll receive recommendations for lunch when you arrive and then have free time to eat in the city center (own expense) before your 2-hour city tour by bus begins. Alternatively, on the 12:30pm departure, you'll start your guided city tour immediately after arrival in Geneva.On the guided tour, visit the international section of the city to see organizations such as the United Nations Office and the Red Cross. Continue to top attractions like the Jet d'Eau (water fountain) and the Flower Clock (L'Horloge Fleurie), and then get a taste of Geneva history with a mini-train ride (aka tramway tour) or a walking tour in Old Town with your guide (depending on the season). You also have the chance to admire the Cathedrale de St-Pierre.At the end of the tour, you have about 45 minutes of shopping time if you wish to browse for gifts and souvenirs before making the return trip to Chamonix.
Meet your professional pilot either in the morning or in the afternoon in Chamonix. Then, board the minivan that will take you to the cable car (ticket not included), which will lift you up to 2100m/3900ft where the takeoff spot is located. (for discovery flight: Brevent Plan Praz or Plan de l'Aiguille).You will have a very short walk (around 5 minutes) to reach the takeoff place. Once arrived, your pilot instructor will prepare the paragliding equipment, and set up your harness. Just before takeoff, he will give you a short briefing including important information regarding safety for takeoff and flight. Now it is time to fly... Ready ? One ... Two .... Three ... Go go go!Run few meters and you will be in the air, for a 10+ to 30 min ride over the Chamonix valley. Observe the Alps mountain range and its most famous summit: the Mont Blanc.Do not worry, landing will be very soft. In order to immortalize this unique experience, you can get a video recording of your flight (not included, +30 euros). The total time for the activity should be around 1h
Rent your personal 4G mobile hotspot, also called "Pocket WiFi" or "Mifi" and enjoy internet where and when you want everywhere in France. Share your memories instantly with your friends and family. Save on incredibly high data roaming coasts (up to 10euros/MB depending on your country). You are unlimited. Absolutely unlimited data and you can share the connection with 10 WiFi enabled devices, simultaneously. Feel free to share it with your friends or family.The connection is ultra-fast if you are covered with 4G. If 4G is not available in your area, then you will be connected to the 3G+ or 3G network. You will receive your hotspot in a protective cover directly at your hotel or any place in Annecy city centre.Just turn on the personal hot-spot, on your WiFi enabled device (Smartphone, tablet, laptop or other), choose the hotspot's network name and you're connected, ready to enjoy your stay in France!