Overview

Huddled between Chartreuse and Massif des Bauges regional parks, the attractive town of Chambéry is often forgotten by visitors to the French Alps. Chambéry was Savoy’s capital from the 13th century until 1563, when the Dukes relocated to Turin. Past centuries have enriched the town, 12km south of Lac du Bourget, with elaborate hôtels particuliers (grand townhouses), a medieval château and a one-of-a-kind trompe l’œil–decorated cathedral.