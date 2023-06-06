Chambéry

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Huddled between Chartreuse and Massif des Bauges regional parks, the attractive town of Chambéry is often forgotten by visitors to the French Alps. Chambéry was Savoy’s capital from the 13th century until 1563, when the Dukes relocated to Turin. Past centuries have enriched the town, 12km south of Lac du Bourget, with elaborate hôtels particuliers (grand townhouses), a medieval château and a one-of-a-kind trompe l’œil–decorated cathedral.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Ville Ancienne

    Ville Ancienne

    Chambéry

    Chambéry's medieval Old Town reveals its beauty gradually. Rush through its lanes and you risk missing hidden courtyards, murals and well-preserved 14th-…

  • Musée des Charmettes

    Musée des Charmettes

    Chambéry

    Geneva-born philosopher, composer and writer Jean-Jacques Rousseau, a key figure of the Enlightenment and the French Revolution, lived the happiest years…

  • The Cathedral of Saint Francois de Sales in Chambery.

    Cathédrale St-François de Sales

    Chambéry

    All is not as it seems inside Chambéry's 15th-century Franciscan cathedral, decorated with 6000 sq metres of trompe l’œil painting. The largest such…

  • Château des Ducs de Savoie

    Château des Ducs de Savoie

    Chambéry

    Medieval walls, Gothic tracery, trompe l'oeil detailing…Chambéry's château has acquired a wealth of styles since its founding in the 11th century. Once…

  • Fontaine des Éléphants

    Fontaine des Éléphants

    Chambéry

    With its four carved elephants, this 17.6m-high fountain looks like the model for an old Indian postage stamp. It was sculpted in 1838 in honour of…

  • Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Chambéry

    Occupying a former corn exchange, Chambéry's grand fine-arts museum exhibits mostly 14th- to 18th-century Italian works. There's a particular emphasis on…

  • Hôtel de Cordon

    Hôtel de Cordon

    Chambéry

    This former hôtel particulier (historic private mansion) has interactive displays on local culture on its upper floor. It's also the starting point for…

  • Musée Savoisien

    Musée Savoisien

    Chambéry

    Due for a grand reopening in 2020, this museum housed in a Franciscan monastery was closed to undergo a massive renovation when we passed through. When it…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Chambéry with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.