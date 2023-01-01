Fontaine des Éléphants

With its four carved elephants, this 17.6m-high fountain looks like the model for an old Indian postage stamp. It was sculpted in 1838 in honour of Général de Boigne (1751–1830), who made his fortune in the East Indies and was honoured posthumously with this monument for bestowing some of his wealth on the town. Locally, the elephants – whose front halves sprout from the statue – are lovingly referred to as the quatre sans cul (the rear-less four).

The genteel arcaded street that leads from the fountain to Château des Ducs de Savoie, rue de Boigne, is also one of Boigne's projects.