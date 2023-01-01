Musée des Beaux-Arts

Occupying a former corn exchange, Chambéry's grand fine-arts museum exhibits mostly 14th- to 18th-century Italian works. There's a particular emphasis on Florentine and Sienese paintings from the Renaissance, including pieces by Caravaggio, Titian and Ghirlandaio; exhibitions are laid out in the light-flooded upper floor of this elegant 19th-century gallery. Also worth a look are the many dramatic landscapes of Chambéry and the Alps painted between 1799 and 1975.