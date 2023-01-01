Musée Dauphinois

This ever-evolving museum unleashes a century of regional history on visitors. Suits of armour are back-lit in brightly coloured rooms, 3-D family trees and highland traditions are reimagined as cutting-edge modern art. The museum, occupying a 17th-century convent, has permanent exhibitions on skiing and rural lifestyles, but installations constantly change. You're sure to find something interesting in this impressive collection.

It's situated on the hillside below Fort de la Bastille, 300m up the hill from Pont St-Laurent over the River Isère.