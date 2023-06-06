Grenoble

Grenoble

Getty Images

Overview

Haloed by mountains, France's self-styled 'Capital of the Alps' unites city pleasures and breathtaking nature. Every road leading out of Grenoble brushes a different regional park. The Isère River slices through the city, girding the clifftop Bastille and a ravishing set of riverside museums. On the opposite bank, Grenoble fizzes: a historic quarter lined with cafes and shops, world-class galleries and an efficient tram system zipping between neighbourhoods both glamorous and gritty.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Grenoble Museum.

    Musée de Grenoble

    Grenoble

    For lovers of European art, this museum is an uplifting place to get lost for a day. There's an even spread of artistic eras on display: an antiquities…

  • Musée Archéologique

    Musée Archéologique

    Grenoble

    This highly impressive museum unveils the secrets of a 12th-century church and cloister using light effects, a haunting choral soundtrack and an…

  • The Bastille Grenoble.

    Fort de la Bastille

    Grenoble

    After a fun ride in the téléphérique, or a steep, hour-long climb, the reward is a magnificent mountain panorama from Grenoble's stocky fortress, built…

  • Entrance of the Dauphinois museum (Musee dauphinois) in Grenoble.

    Musée Dauphinois

    Grenoble

    This ever-evolving museum unleashes a century of regional history on visitors. Suits of armour are back-lit in brightly coloured rooms, 3-D family trees…

  • Musée de l’Ancien Évêché

    Musée de l’Ancien Évêché

    Grenoble

    A run-through of regional history, from prehistory through medieval times to the 20th century, is presented within the atmospheric walls of the 13th…

  • Musée Stendhal

    Musée Stendhal

    Grenoble

    This modest museum, housed in the restored apartment of his maternal grandfather, Docteur Gagnon, celebrates the work of the author of The Red and the…

  • Le Magasin

    Le Magasin

    Grenoble

    A cavernous glass-and-steel warehouse built by Gustave Eiffel has been turned into one of France's leading centres of contemporary art. Many of the…

Articles

Latest stories from Grenoble

A critical point on the Route Napoléon

Wildlife & Nature

Driving in the footsteps of Napoleon in the south of France

Jan 31, 2020 • 13 min read

