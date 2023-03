This thoughtfully curated exhibition presents the history of Grenoble's vigorous resistance to Italian and then German forces during WWII, with plenty of translation into English and German. Mournfully lit, the permanent exhibition features emotive displays on the region's résistants (Resistance fighters) and the fates of the thousand local Jews – including 80 children – sent to Nazi camps.

Rotating temporary exhibitions (French only) zoom in on various wartime themes.