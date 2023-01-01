Musée de Grenoble

For lovers of European art, this museum is an uplifting place to get lost for a day. There's an even spread of artistic eras on display: an antiquities wing with statuettes from ancient Egypt and Greece, and mostly European art from medieval religious paintings to an impressive assembly of 20th-century luminaries like Bonnard, Ernst, Léger, Magritte, Miró, Modigliani and Soutine.

Among the other highlights: superb 19th-century landscapes of the Dauphiné region; Spanish artist Zurbarán's Annuciation (1638–39); and the gorgeous, light-filled building itself, opened in 1994.

Audioguides (€2) are available in French, English and Italian.