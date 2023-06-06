Chamonix

Mountains loom large almost everywhere you look in Chamonix. Skiers and sightseers are launched by cable car to heights of 3842m on the Mont Blanc massif, while the glacial void of La Vallée Blanche – one of Europe's most fêted off-piste adventures – beckons to the brave. Skiers and boarders have a choice of pistes along the valley, while in summer the same lifts access hiking and biking trails.

  • Aguille du Midi platforms

    Aiguille du Midi

    Chamonix

    The great rocky fang of the Aiguille du Midi (3842m), rising from the Mont Blanc massif, is one of Chamonix’ most distinctive features. The 360-degree…

  • View Of Mer De Glace Glacier From Le Signal Forbes - Mont Blanc Massif, Chamonix, France 357230150 alpine, alps, beautiful, blanc, blue, brown, chamonix, de, europe, extreme, forbes, france, french, glace, glacier, grandes, green, grey, ice, jorasses, landscape, le, massif, mer, mont, montenvers, mountain, nature, nobody, outdoor, panorama, peak, range, river, rock, sea, signal, sky, snow, statue, steep, stone, summit, sun, travel, tree, valley, view, viewpoint

    Mer de Glace

    Chamonix

    France’s largest glacier, the 200m-deep 'Sea of Ice', flows 7km down the northern side of Mont Blanc, scarred with crevasses formed by the immense…

  • Le Brévent mountain.

    Le Brévent

    Chamonix

    The highest peak on the western side of the Chamonix Valley, Le Brévent (2525m) has tremendous views of the Mont Blanc massif, myriad hiking trails…

  • Musée Alpin

    Musée Alpin

    Chamonix

    This diverting two-level museum allows you to wander through Chamonix history, from butter moulds and farming tools of yore to the dawn of the 18th…

  • Musée des Cristaux

    Musée des Cristaux

    Chamonix

    Beautifully lit collections of crystals, many from around Mont Blanc, are exposed within this small museum. The adjoining Espace Tairraz focuses on the…

  • Grotte de Glace

    Grotte de Glace

    Chamonix

    Step directly inside the glacier at this tunnel of ice, reshaped every year for the past half-century, which sparkles with perennially recreated ice…

