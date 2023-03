The highest peak on the western side of the Chamonix Valley, Le Brévent (2525m) has tremendous views of the Mont Blanc massif, myriad hiking trails through a nature reserve, ledges to paraglide from and some vertiginous black runs.

Reach it by linking the Télécabine de Planpraz, 400m west of the tourist office, with the Téléphérique du Brévent. Plenty of family-friendly trails begin at Planpraz (2000m), and the Liaison cable car connects to the adjacent ski fields of La Flégère.