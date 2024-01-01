Museo Alpino Duca degli Abruzzi

Courmayeur

LoginSave

Courmayeur guiding association's dramatic history unfolds in this small but inspiring museum that tracks the heroic deeds of erstwhile alpinists.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aguille du Midi platforms

    Aiguille du Midi

    7.12 MILES

    The great rocky fang of the Aiguille du Midi (3842m), rising from the Mont Blanc massif, is one of Chamonix’ most distinctive features. The 360-degree…

  • View Of Mer De Glace Glacier From Le Signal Forbes - Mont Blanc Massif, Chamonix, France 357230150 alpine, alps, beautiful, blanc, blue, brown, chamonix, de, europe, extreme, forbes, france, french, glace, glacier, grandes, green, grey, ice, jorasses, landscape, le, massif, mer, mont, montenvers, mountain, nature, nobody, outdoor, panorama, peak, range, river, rock, sea, signal, sky, snow, statue, steep, stone, summit, sun, travel, tree, valley, view, viewpoint

    Mer de Glace

    9.21 MILES

    France’s largest glacier, the 200m-deep 'Sea of Ice', flows 7km down the northern side of Mont Blanc, scarred with crevasses formed by the immense…

  • Alpine glaciers and mountains landscape in Pralognan la Vanoise. French alps. 1290214538 pralognan, pralognan la vanoise

    Parc National de la Vanoise

    29.58 MILES

    More than 100 mountain peaks tower above 3000m in this spectacular preserve. Between June and late September, 400km of walking trails grant access to the…

  • The Pierre Gianadda Foundation

    Fondation Pierre Gianadda

    21.48 MILES

    This renowned gallery harbours a stunning art collection with works by Picasso, Cézanne and Van Gogh. The sculpture garden (with cafe and picnic area)…

  • The medieval Château de la Bâtiaz in Martigny, Valais, Switzerland.

    Château de la Bâtiaz

    22.14 MILES

    Clinging to a crag above town, 800-year-old Bâtiaz Castle is worth the 15-minute uphill climb. Once there, add another 120 steps to the top of castle for…

  • Le Brévent mountain.

    Le Brévent

    11.76 MILES

    The highest peak on the western side of the Chamonix Valley, Le Brévent (2525m) has tremendous views of the Mont Blanc massif, myriad hiking trails…

  • Sunrise at Mont Fort

    Mont Fort Sunrise

    26 MILES

    Nothing stirs the soul quite like seeing the sun rise from the top of Mont Fort, at a panoramic 3329m. The Médran cable car offers departures on Thursdays…

  • Saint Bernard museum at Martigny, Switzerland.

    Musée et Chiens du Saint-Bernard

    21.49 MILES

    A tribute to the lovably dopey St Bernard, this museum next to Martigny's Roman amphitheatre includes real-life fluff bundles in the kennels. You can join…

View more attractions

Nearby Courmayeur attractions

1. Pavillon du Mt Fréty Nature Oasis

4.09 MILES

A protected zone of 1200 hectares tucked between glaciers, this nature oasis is accessible from the Pavillon du Mt Fréty. Enjoy numerous trails, including…

2. Giardino Botanico Alpino Saussurea

4.13 MILES

Walk through this flower-filled Alpine garden in summer (it's blanketed by snow in winter) and enjoy numerous other trails, including the Sentiero…

3. Aiguille du Midi

7.12 MILES

The great rocky fang of the Aiguille du Midi (3842m), rising from the Mont Blanc massif, is one of Chamonix’ most distinctive features. The 360-degree…

4. Mer de Glace

9.21 MILES

France’s largest glacier, the 200m-deep 'Sea of Ice', flows 7km down the northern side of Mont Blanc, scarred with crevasses formed by the immense…

5. Grotte de Glace

9.9 MILES

Step directly inside the glacier at this tunnel of ice, reshaped every year for the past half-century, which sparkles with perennially recreated ice…

6. Musée Alpin

10.34 MILES

This diverting two-level museum allows you to wander through Chamonix history, from butter moulds and farming tools of yore to the dawn of the 18th…

7. Musée des Cristaux

10.46 MILES

Beautifully lit collections of crystals, many from around Mont Blanc, are exposed within this small museum. The adjoining Espace Tairraz focuses on the…

8. Grand St Bernard Museum

10.95 MILES

The exhibition at this museum, in the same building as the Auberge de l’Hospice on the Col du Grand St Bernard, tells the complete story of this remote…