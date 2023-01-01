The greatest tourist attraction in all of Greenland is the astonishing Ilulissat Kangerlua (Ilulissat Icefjord), a berg-packed bay fed by the 5km (3mi) wide and 1100m (3608ft) thick glacier Sermeq Kujalleq. The glacier flows an average of 25m (82ft) daily and is the world's most prolific outside Antarctica.

A Unesco World Heritage site since 2004, the bay's mouth is filled with bergs the size of apartment blocks or whole towns. There's no sight more mesmerising than gazing upon these monsters and listening to the almighty thunderclap roars that they emit when they fissure or explode in the warmth of the summer sun. Best of all the whole spectacle can be seen without the expense and organisation of a boat or helicopter rental that you'll need to see other ice-fjords around Greenland. From November to April Ilulissat is also a possible base for organising dog-sled tours.