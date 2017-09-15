Full Day Tour of The Dingle Peninsula Slea Head and Inch Beach

The Dingle Peninsula Drive once described by National Geographic Traveler as "the most beautiful place on earth" There will be frequent stops to admire the views and take photos. This spectacular award winning tour departs from Deros Tours,22 Main Street,Killarney at 10.30am and returns at 5pm approx. from mid March to mid October.Please check in no later than 10.15am. Priority seating (first three rows) can be booked in advance at an additional charge of E 8 per seat.Please advise at time of booking. All Driver/Guides are local and top rated on Tripadvisor who will give a most memorable sightseeing tour of the Dingle Peninsula.All Driver/Guides provide expert local commentary of Dingle and its environs.Each Driver puts their own personalities into the Dingle Peninsula Tour. The tour will pass through small towns like Milltown and Castlemaine before reaching our first stop at Inch Beach. Inch beach is a three-mile long strand and is known as one of the most visually dramatic beaches in Ireland. Inch has provided shooting locations for several Hollywood films including the epic Ryan’s Daughter. These films revealed the rugged beauty of the Dingle Peninsula to a worldwide audience. A stop here for approximately 20 minutes.Refreshments may be purchased at the local shop. Leaving Inch Beach, we travel to Dingle town, the chief town of the peninsula, with a population of about 1,900. Dingle is a beautiful harbour town where the fishing boats unload the daily catch of fish throughout the day. The harbour was constructed after the Anglo-Norman invasion of 1179. Continuing the tour to Slea Head Drive, a scenic circle loop of 26 miles/41 km. During this loop, travelling through Ventry, Dunquin and Ballyferriter. It is here on this west side of Dingle that the Irish language (Gaelic) is very much the first language and is spoken in a natural native way. Rounding the head of the peninsula there are magnificent views of the Blasket Islands, spectacular cliffs and idyllic beaches. This is the edge of Europe and history is everywhere - Iron Age forts, beehive huts, early-Christian churches, 19th-century cottages and picturesque stone houses set against a patchwork of fields. This most scenic route winds around the coast to Slea Head, where the view of the Blasket Islands stops many visitors in their tracks.The group of seven rocky islands offshore is the Blasket Islands. These islands were inhabited until 1953 and the islanders were great storytellers and made a lasting contribution to Irish Literature. The town of Dingle is rich in culture, traditional music, great pubs and restaurants. There will be a stop here for lunch and a walk around the town at your leisure for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes or so. After lunch the bus will return to Killarney town centre via Camp and Tralee (home of Rose of Tralee Festival ), arriving at approximately 5:00 pm.