With one of the country's finest national parks as its backyard, the lively tourism hub of Killarney spills over with colourful shops, restaurants and pubs loud with spirited trad music. The town is the jumping-off point for Kerry's two famed loop drives: the larger Ring of Kerry skirts the mountainous, island-fringed Iveragh Peninsula. The more compact Dingle Peninsula is like a condensed version of its southern neighbour, with ancient prehistoric ring forts and beehive huts, Christian sites, sandy beaches and glimpses of a hard, unforgiving land.
Kerry's exquisite beauty makes it one of Ireland's most popular tourist destinations. But if you need to escape from the crowds, there's always a mountain pass, an isolated cove or an untrodden trail to discover.
The Ring of Kerry and Killarney National Park Tour
There is an unspoilt nature to Ireland's most beautiful region and the Ring of Kerry provides many unforgettable memories as it passes through many picturesque villages such as Glenbeigh, Waterville and Sneem.Your return to Killarney is via Ladies View, the famous Lakes of Killarney and through the Oakwoods of Killarney's magnificent National Park.
Private Tour: Ring of Kerry from Killarney
The "Ring of Kerry" is a spectacular scenic route in south west Ireland. A private tour is the best way to enjoy all the sights and scenery the route has to offer. You can fully be in charge of the itinerary. Compared with coach tours, we can make more stops (of your choice) and travel to places where buses have no access.The Ring of Kerry is a world-famous route following the N70, N71 and R562 roads in a circular direction around the Iveragh peninsula. The route starts in the town Killarney and passes through the towns and villages of (in order): Killorglin, Cahersiveen, Waterville, Sneem, Kenmare, and finally back to Killarney.A private tour of the Ring of Kerry has great advantages. Of course you can visit the well known places of interest (for example: Muckross House and Gardens, Coomakista Pass, Kerry Bog Village and the Torc Waterfalls). In addition, we can show you lesser known places that are equally impressive. These lesser know areas are; Cromwell's Bridge is a mysterious bridge in the center of Kenmare. Folklore goes it does not get its name from Oliver Cromwell but is named after the Irish word croimeal - which means mustache! The Stone Circle in Kenmare is the largest of its kind in south-western Ireland. The Skelligs Ring boasts panoramic views of massive cliffs. The Skellig Islands can be seen in the distance. On Valentia Island, humans have been active from at least 4,560 B.C. Along with stunning scenery, Valentia Island is home to the Skellig Experience and Valentia Heritage Museum. At the Valentia Slate Quarry, to this day slate is being mined. Slate from here was used for the Opera House in Paris and Westminster Palace in London! Cahergall Fort, Leacanabuiaile Fort and Ballycarbery Castle are all great medieval forts around Cahersiveen. As old as they are, they still dominate the area present-day! On our private tour, we can stop anywhere you like. You will not miss any Kodak-moments and we can advise you on great places to have lunch, coffee or an Irish pint of plain.Several variations on the official route exist, that include for example Valentia Island and Saint Finian's Bay. The tour can take you to all these places, including of course the famous highlights such as the Gap of Dunloe, Kerry Bog Village, Derrynane House and Gardens, Valentia Island, Muckross House and Ross Castle.
Full Day Tour of The Dingle Peninsula Slea Head and Inch Beach
The Dingle Peninsula Drive once described by National Geographic Traveler as "the most beautiful place on earth" There will be frequent stops to admire the views and take photos. This spectacular award winning tour departs from Deros Tours,22 Main Street,Killarney at 10.30am and returns at 5pm approx. from mid March to mid October.Please check in no later than 10.15am. Priority seating (first three rows) can be booked in advance at an additional charge of E 8 per seat.Please advise at time of booking. All Driver/Guides are local and top rated on Tripadvisor who will give a most memorable sightseeing tour of the Dingle Peninsula.All Driver/Guides provide expert local commentary of Dingle and its environs.Each Driver puts their own personalities into the Dingle Peninsula Tour. The tour will pass through small towns like Milltown and Castlemaine before reaching our first stop at Inch Beach. Inch beach is a three-mile long strand and is known as one of the most visually dramatic beaches in Ireland. Inch has provided shooting locations for several Hollywood films including the epic Ryan’s Daughter. These films revealed the rugged beauty of the Dingle Peninsula to a worldwide audience. A stop here for approximately 20 minutes.Refreshments may be purchased at the local shop. Leaving Inch Beach, we travel to Dingle town, the chief town of the peninsula, with a population of about 1,900. Dingle is a beautiful harbour town where the fishing boats unload the daily catch of fish throughout the day. The harbour was constructed after the Anglo-Norman invasion of 1179. Continuing the tour to Slea Head Drive, a scenic circle loop of 26 miles/41 km. During this loop, travelling through Ventry, Dunquin and Ballyferriter. It is here on this west side of Dingle that the Irish language (Gaelic) is very much the first language and is spoken in a natural native way. Rounding the head of the peninsula there are magnificent views of the Blasket Islands, spectacular cliffs and idyllic beaches. This is the edge of Europe and history is everywhere - Iron Age forts, beehive huts, early-Christian churches, 19th-century cottages and picturesque stone houses set against a patchwork of fields. This most scenic route winds around the coast to Slea Head, where the view of the Blasket Islands stops many visitors in their tracks.The group of seven rocky islands offshore is the Blasket Islands. These islands were inhabited until 1953 and the islanders were great storytellers and made a lasting contribution to Irish Literature. The town of Dingle is rich in culture, traditional music, great pubs and restaurants. There will be a stop here for lunch and a walk around the town at your leisure for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes or so. After lunch the bus will return to Killarney town centre via Camp and Tralee (home of Rose of Tralee Festival ), arriving at approximately 5:00 pm.
The Gap of Dunloe Full-Day Tour from Killarney
The tour begins with a coach journey to Kate Kearney's Cottage where you can take a Jaunting Cart Ride (additional EUR25.00 per person payable direct on the day, based on 4 people sharing) through the six mile pass, alternatively keen walkers may care to "Walk the Gap" as the Gap offers an ideal opportunity for hiking. Once through the gap, boats are waiting on the Gearhameen River for the homeward journey via the enchanting Upper, Middle and Lower Lakes, to historic Ross Castle where coaches are waiting for the journey back to Killarney. Irish Jaunting Carriage through Gap of Dunloe Boat trip through the amazing Lakes of Killarney. Walk through Gap of Dunloe for 7 miles - 2 hrs 30 minutes walk or Irish Jaunting Horse and Carriage. View Old Weir Bridge on the boat trip. Meet the local and knowledgeable boatmen and jarveys.
Ring of Kerry Private Tour from Killarney
The Itinerary:Following a pick up from your accommodation, on route we will visit Killorglin which is home of the semi-pagan festival; Puck Fair. From Killorglin, the tour will include the following scenic areas of interest:The Bog Village Museum The Bog Museum is located close to Glenbeigh. This museum gives a fascinating insight into how people lived and worked in Ireland in the 18th Century. The village is the only one of its kind in Europe and is one of Kerry's leading tourist attractions. Whilst in Glenbeigh, we shall also visit its glorious sandy beach. CahersiveenFollowing the N70 road we will stop at Cahersiveen, the birthplace of Daniel O'Connell, who was a political leader in the first half of the 19th century and was often referred to as the Liberator or Emancipator.Valentia IslandFrom Cahersiveen, the tour continues to Valentia Island. It is a picture-postcard island situated off the South West coast of Kerry and is of great beauty and contrast. It is joined to the mainland by bridge via the Portmagee Channel. Valentia was the eastern terminus of the first commercially viable transatlantic telegraph cable. Transatlantic telegraph cables operated from Valentia Island for one hundred years. In Port Magee, we shall stop for lunch. After lunch, the next part of the tour includes a visit to the Kerry Cliffs.The Kerry CliffsThe Kerry Cliffs is a family run tourist attraction in Portmagee. The cliffs have been a viewing point for generations and are widely accepted as the most spectacular cliffs in Kerry. They stand over 1000ft above the wild Atlantic and were formed 400 million years ago. From the Kerry Cliffs, the tour continues to Ballinskelligs and Skelligs Chocolate. Skelligs ChocolateSkelligs Chocolate is a family business based in St. Finians’s Bay overlooking the magnificent Skelligs Rocks. It welcomes visitors to come to its open plan factory and see the chocolates being created, while tasting the freshly made delights. Following on from Ballinskelligs, we visit Waterville, Caherdaniel, Sneem and Kenmare.KenmareKenmare is cradled in the heart of Kenmare Bay. The town is noted for its food and pubs. Along the N71 we will see breath-taking Ladies View,and we will have an opportunity to visit another spectacular marvel known as Torc Waterfall. It is a stunning heavy waterfall with amazing views. Your tour concludes in Killarney whereby you will be taken back to your accommodation.
Full-day Ring of Kerry Tour from Killarney
We cordially invite you to join with us on our motorcoach tour of this enchanting peninsula and share in its history, geography, culture, stories and folklore. This is an ideal opportunity for you to forget about the left hand side of the road for a day and relax in worry free comfort. Free rental car parking availble at our depot in Ross Castle Road for the duration of the Ring of Kerry day tour.In 2015 the award winning Wildkerry Daytours Team will be celebrating 70 years as offical Tour Operators of the Ring of Kerry, which departs everyday of the year except Christmas Day and New Years Day. The Ring of Kerry is usually done in an anti-clockwise direction along the banks of the River Laune to Killorglin, via Glenbeigh, Kells, Caherciveen and the southern shores of Dingle Bay. The tour continues to Waterville and along the coast via Coomakista Pass and Derrynane and on to Sneem. From Sneem we travel up the mountain road to Molls Gap, then via Ladies’View and back to Killarney.In addition to stopping at all points of interest en route we also stop for an hour at lunchtime. In the afternoon a stop will be made for tea/coffee/Guinness/refreshments.You will find our guides knowledgeable, friendly and always willing to share a joke with you. It’s an experience we hope you will treasure for many years to come. The tour returns to Killarney in the evening between 16.40h - 17.00h