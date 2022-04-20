Ring of Kerry

Ireland, Ring of Kerry, coast at Waterford

Overview

This 179km circuit of the Iveragh (pronounced eev-raa) Peninsula winds past pristine beaches, medieval ruins, mountains and loughs, with ever-changing views of the island-dotted Atlantic, particularly between Waterville and Caherdaniel in the peninsula's spectacular southwest.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • View of Little Skellig from Skellig Michael

    Skellig Michael

    Skellig Ring

    The jagged, 217m-high rock of Skellig Michael (Michael's Rock; like St Michael's Mount in Cornwall and Mont St Michel in Normandy) is the larger of the…

  • Kells Bay House & Gardens

    Kells Bay House & Gardens

    Ring of Kerry

    Opened in 1837 as a hunting lodge, this magnificent estate sprawls over 17 hectares incorporating a waterfall, beach and six different gardens, ranging…

  • Derrynane National Historic Park

    Derrynane National Historic Park

    Ring of Kerry

    Derrynane House was the home of Maurice 'Hunting Cap' O'Connell, a notorious local smuggler who grew rich on trade with France and Spain. He was the uncle…

  • x-default

    Ballinskelligs Priory

    Skellig Ring

    The sea and salty air are eating away at the atmospheric ruins of this medieval priory, a monastic settlement that was probably built by the Skellig…

  • Ring Forts

    Ring Forts

    Ring of Kerry

    Some 3km northwest of Cahersiveen, two extraordinary stone ring forts situated 600m apart are reached from a shared parking area. Cahergal, the larger and…

  • Old Barracks Heritage Centre

    Old Barracks Heritage Centre

    Ring of Kerry

    Established in response to the Fenian Rising of 1867, the Royal Irish Constabulary barracks at Cahersiveen were built in an eccentric Bavarian-Schloss…

  • Telegraph Field

    Telegraph Field

    Skellig Ring

    Valentia Island was chosen as the eastern terminus of the first transatlantic telegraph cable, from Heart's Content, Newfoundland. A monument at Telegraph…

  • Skellig Experience

    Skellig Experience

    Skellig Ring

    Immediately across the bridge from Portmagee, this distinctive building with a turf-covered roof contains exhibitions on the life of the Skellig Michael…

