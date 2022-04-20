Killarney National Park

On top of Killarney National Park

Sprawling over 10,236 hectares, the sublime Killarney National Park is an idyllic place to explore. Ross Castle and Muckross House draw big crowds, but it's possible to escape amid Ireland's largest area of ancient oak woods, with panoramic views of its highest mountains and the country's only wild herd of native red deer.

  Ross Castle

    Ross Castle

    Killarney National Park

    Lakeside Ross Castle dates to the 15th century, when it was a residence of the O'Donoghue family. The entertaining 45-minute guided tour combines an…

  Muckross House

    Muckross House

    Killarney National Park

    This impressive Victorian mansion is crammed with fascinating objects (70% of the contents are original). Portraits by John Singer Sargent adorn the walls…

  Killarney House & Gardens

    Killarney House & Gardens

    Killarney National Park

    Dating from the early 18th century, Killarney House was once part of a much larger residence that was later demolished; it was restored in 2016 and now…

  Muckross Abbey

    Muckross Abbey

    Killarney National Park

    Signposted 1.5km northeast of Muckross House, this well-preserved ruin (actually a friary, though everyone calls it an abbey) was founded in 1448 and…

  Inisfallen

    Inisfallen

    Killarney National Park

    The first monastery on Inisfallen (the largest of the islands in Lough Leane) was founded by St Finian the Leper in the 7th century. The extensive ruins…

  Muckross Traditional Farms

    Muckross Traditional Farms

    Killarney National Park

    These recreations of 1930s farms evoke authentic sights, sounds and smells – cow dung, hay, wet earth and peat smoke, and a cacophony of chickens, ducks,…

  Knockreer House & Gardens

    Knockreer House & Gardens

    Killarney National Park

    The original Knockreer House, built for the Earl of Kenmare in the 1870s, burned down in 1913; the present house was built on the same site in 1958 and is…

  Torc Waterfall

    Torc Waterfall

    Killarney National Park

    This picturesque 20m-high waterfall cascades down a series of rock steps 7km south of Killarney, a 300m walk from a car park on the N71.

