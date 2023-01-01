Muckross Traditional Farms

These recreations of 1930s farms evoke authentic sights, sounds and smells – cow dung, hay, wet earth and peat smoke, and a cacophony of chickens, ducks, pigs and donkeys. Costumed guides bring the traditional farm buildings to life, and the petting area allows kids to get close to piglets, lambs, ducklings and chicks. Allow at least two hours to do justice to the self-guided tour. A free shuttle loops around the farms, which are just east of Muckross House.