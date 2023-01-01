The first monastery on Inisfallen (the largest of the islands in Lough Leane) was founded by St Finian the Leper in the 7th century. The extensive ruins of a 12th-century Augustinian priory and an oratory with a carved Romanesque doorway stand on the site of St Finian's original. You can hire a motorboat with boater (around €10) from Ross Castle for the 10-minute trip to the island.

Inisfallen's fame dates from the early 13th century when the Annals of Inisfallen were written here. Now in the Bodleian Library at Oxford, they remain a vital source of information on early Munster history.