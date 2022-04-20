Dingle Peninsula

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Ireland's Pastoral Grace

Getty Images/Moment RF

Overview

One of the highlights of the Wild Atlantic Way, the Dingle Peninsula (Corca Dhuibhne) culminates in the Irish mainland's westernmost point. In the shadow of sacred Mt Brandon, a maze of fuchsia-fringed boreens (country lanes) weaves together an ancient landscape of prehistoric ring forts and beehive huts, early Christian chapels, crosses and holy wells, picturesque hamlets and abandoned villages.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Gallarus Oratory

    Gallarus Oratory

    Dingle Peninsula

    Gallarus Oratory is one of Ireland's most beautiful ancient buildings, its smoothly constructed dry-stone walls in the shape of an upturned boat. It has…

  • Kilmalkedar Church

    Kilmalkedar Church

    Dingle Peninsula

    The Dingle Peninsula's most important Christian site, Kilmalkedar has a beautiful setting with sweeping views over Smerwick Harbour. Built in the 12th…

  • Blasket Islands

    Blasket Islands

    Dingle Peninsula

    The Blasket Islands (Na Blascaodaí), 5km offshore, are the most westerly part of Ireland. At 6km by 1.2km, Great Blasket (An Blascaod Mór) is the largest…

  • Blasket Centre

    Blasket Centre

    Dingle Peninsula

    This wonderful interpretative centre celebrates the rich cultural life of the now-abandoned Blasket Islands. It is housed in a striking modern building…

  • Glanteenassig Forest Recreation Area

    Glanteenassig Forest Recreation Area

    Dingle Peninsula

    Southeast of Castlegregory, these 450 hectares of forest, mountain, lake and bog are a magical, off-the-tourist-trail treasure. There are two lakes; you…

  • Reask Monastic Site

    Reask Monastic Site

    Dingle Peninsula

    The remains of this 5th- or 6th-century monastic settlement are one of the peninsula's more evocative archaeological sites, with low stone walls among…

  • Famine Cottages

    Famine Cottages

    Dingle Peninsula

    The 1845-built Famine Cottages (6km southwest of Ventry) were once the home of the Kavanagh family, and the primitive furnishings and cooking utensils…

  • Dingle Peninsula Museum

    Dingle Peninsula Museum

    Dingle Peninsula

    Set in a 19th-century schoolhouse, this local museum has displays on the history, geology, archaeology and ecology of the peninsula. It's in the centre of…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Dingle Peninsula

Filter by interest:

A fungie (dingle dolphin) jumping out of the water in the Dingle Peninsula.

Wildlife & Nature

Ireland mourns missing dolphin that called Kerry home for decades

Oct 22, 2020 • 4 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Dingle Peninsula with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.