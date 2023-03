The 1845-built Famine Cottages (6km southwest of Ventry) were once the home of the Kavanagh family, and the primitive furnishings and cooking utensils evoke the hardship its occupants endured. The rooms are inhabited by creepy-looking mannequins, but outside there are sheep, lambs and donkeys to interact with, and sheepdog demonstrations can be arranged (booking necessary, see www.dinglesheepdogs.com).