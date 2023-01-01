Blasket Centre

This wonderful interpretative centre celebrates the rich cultural life of the now-abandoned Blasket Islands. It is housed in a striking modern building with a long, white hall ending in a picture window looking directly at the islands. Great Blasket’s rich community of storytellers and musicians is profiled along with its literary visitors like playwright JM Synge, author of The Playboy of the Western World. The more prosaic practicalities of island life are covered by exhibits on boatbuilding and fishing.

The centre has a good cafe with a view of the islands, and a useful bookshop.