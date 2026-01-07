Sep 4, 20254 min read“Raw, stunning, otherworldly”: 10 days on Iceland's Ring Road
Jan 7, 2026 • 6 min read
Seljalandsfoss Waterfall in Iceland. Daniel Dorsa for Lonely Planet
In 2025, travel was less about where you went and more about the feelings you had when you were there. From sinking into the warm waters of Reykjavik's Blue Lagoon, to handling the rowdy crowds and sticky floors of New York City dive bars, to enjoying the taste of flaky pastries in Melbourne, and the slurp of noodles in a bustling restaurant in Vietnam – these photos, selected by the Lonely Planet staff, represent tactile memories, moods and moments that stopped us in our tracks.
Heading into 2026, these photos push us to travel with our senses first – traveling not just to see places, but to feel them.
Folegandros Island, Greece
Pia Peterson Haggarty, Photo Director
Working at Lonely Planet, we see a lot of photographs of beautiful places. The world is vast! Sometimes, the photos all look the same. A palm tree on a beach is a palm tree on a beach is a palm tree on a beach. I’ve learned that my favorite photos are of people enjoying themselves, enjoying the travel and experiencing the place in a genuine way that makes you want to dive in. Sometimes what I want to see isn’t really the beach itself; it’s the experience of being at that beach through a specific photographer’s eyes.
Camilla Ferrari made me want to go to Cortina d'Ampezzo this year with her beautiful images of travelers exploring the Dolomites. Lauryn Ishak’s work in Phuket had me on Skyscanner and having deep conversations with my baby about what a 20-hour travel day would look like for her. And this photograph by Danielle Amy brought Paralia Agios Nikolaos beach on Folegandros Island to the top of my travel list for next year. I can hear the waves pulling back over the stones, and feel how cool her legs must feel compared to the heat of the same. Oh, and it reminded me to book a pedicure. A perfect photo.
Hanoi, Vietnam
Rhia Hylton, Photo Editor
Not only does this image from Hanoi make me instantly crave noodles, but I absolutely love the composition. Your eye dances around the frame, from the woman in pink who wears a soft expression, to the young girl in the center, caught in a perfect moment of slurping (my favorite detail). I love when the content of a photograph feels palpable – I can hear the chatter and the clicking of chopsticks against bowls, and smell the hot broth and fresh herbs.
Amalfi, Italy
Katelyn Perry, Photo Editor
I’m a people-watcher through and through, and this photo, taken by photographer Alexis Doyle on the Amalfi Coast, is my people-watching dream. It’s like a Where’s Waldo of locals and tourists alike, with something new to notice in every part of the frame. Beyond that, I can feel the heat of the sun and imagine sitting on my towel with my toes in the sand. The man in the foreground brings the entire image together – his posture is relaxed, but fully aware of how the world is moving around him.
Blue Lagoon in Reykjavik, Iceland
Ann Douglas Lott, Digital Editor
Iceland is one of those places I (and many others) have long dreamed of making it to. It's characterized by wide open spaces and dramatic topography, and yet this image by Daniel Dorsa of a woman wading in the Blue Lagoon is zoomed in and rather intimate. I also love the way her freckles complement the bright blue water.
Athens, Greece
Matthew Johnston, Principal Visual Designer
Marco Argüello transforms an ordinary moment at a vegetable stand in Kypseli into something akin to a Renaissance still life. The contrast of light and shadow gives the image a rich, painterly depth. The tomatoes glow against the darkness, as a hand slips quietly into view. These are the small, passing moments that give travel its texture – and they’ve never looked so good.
Armstrong Natural Reserve, Sonoma, California
Serina Patel, Lifecycle and Programming Lead
As a California native, this image of Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve brings me right back to my home state. This photo captures the grandeur of the redwoods, with their tall trunks and fresh green leaves. I can almost smell the fresh air through this photograph, feel the light breeze of the wind, and hear a twig snap as you walk through the reserve.
Lower East Side, New York City
Chamidae Ford, Digital Editor
Dive bars are sort of the heart and soul of NYC. Everyone who lives here has one they know well and have fond memories associated with it. I love this photo because it instantly transports me to that feeling of a Friday night where the vibe is rowdy, the patrons are loud, and my friends and I are having a blast. Maybe 2026 will be the year I finally become good at pool.
Warren, Maine
Rachel Lewis, Senior Marketing Manager
There's something about a beautiful photo of produce. Maybe it's in a busy market; maybe it's in its natural environment, like these apples from our Maine shoot by Justin Kaneps. Either way, it makes something in me twinge that's almost...nostalgic? Which might be odd, but it's true. It's almost like a tinier version of the way a gorgeous dish can completely explain a place. Seeing what grows there does the same thing for me. It makes me want to go there. It makes me want to take a bite.
Melbourne, Australia
Chris Zeiher, Senior Director, Sales and Marketing
Melbourne is a place best explored via its eclectic and abundant food scene, and this mouth-watering image of zesty lemon curd being pumped into a cruffin epitomizes the Australian city's current pastry obsession. Every morning, you'll see lines of people, locals and travelers alike, mingling patiently in queues outside sleekly designed pastry shops that are scattered throughout the city and inner suburbs. And they're all there for one reason...to get their hands on some ridiculously delicious baked goodness. Grab a rich locally batch-roasted coffee to wash it down with, and you'll have gone "full Melbourne." You're welcome.
Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy
Beatriz Antunes, Image Coordinator
As a nature lover myself, going to a place like the Helmut Ullrich Astronomical Observatory is a must. Whether to see the breathtaking Dolomites or go stargazing, it feels like a recipe for a magical day. This particular photo really captures both the peace and wonder of the place. The people enjoying the sun and looking at their maps, together with the soft greens and blues, create a painting-like image. Definitely adding this to my bucket list!
East Village, New York City
Gwen Cotter, Production Support Designer
This posed photo of dishes at New York City restaurant Kabawa has lovely contrast and composition. Lovely colors. Makes me want to go there and eat it all!
Liberdade, São Paulo, Brazil
Fergal Condon, Production Support, Images and Design
I just love that there is a Little Japan in São Paulo, Brazil. I love the mix of cultures, and I love this photo’s color and the composition.
Jackson, Wyoming
Ru Ogata, Senior Visual Designer
This was so hard, as there are about 100 photos I could pull from the work our photographers captured this year that I love – even several I would frame on my wall at home. This one highlights a one-in-a-million travel moment, and although I'll probably never make eye contact with an eagle like this, it inspires me to go and try. And that's Lonely Planet.
