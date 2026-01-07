In 2025, travel was less about where you went and more about the feelings you had when you were there. From sinking into the warm waters of Reykjavik's Blue Lagoon, to handling the rowdy crowds and sticky floors of New York City dive bars, to enjoying the taste of flaky pastries in Melbourne, and the slurp of noodles in a bustling restaurant in Vietnam – these photos, selected by the Lonely Planet staff, represent tactile memories, moods and moments that stopped us in our tracks.

Heading into 2026, these photos push us to travel with our senses first – traveling not just to see places, but to feel them.

A woman’s feet at Paralia Agios Nikolaos on Folegandros Island, Greece. Danielle Amy for Lonely Planet

Folegandros Island, Greece

Pia Peterson Haggarty, Photo Director

Working at Lonely Planet, we see a lot of photographs of beautiful places. The world is vast! Sometimes, the photos all look the same. A palm tree on a beach is a palm tree on a beach is a palm tree on a beach. I’ve learned that my favorite photos are of people enjoying themselves, enjoying the travel and experiencing the place in a genuine way that makes you want to dive in. Sometimes what I want to see isn’t really the beach itself; it’s the experience of being at that beach through a specific photographer’s eyes.

Camilla Ferrari made me want to go to Cortina d'Ampezzo this year with her beautiful images of travelers exploring the Dolomites. Lauryn Ishak’s work in Phuket had me on Skyscanner and having deep conversations with my baby about what a 20-hour travel day would look like for her. And this photograph by Danielle Amy brought Paralia Agios Nikolaos beach on Folegandros Island to the top of my travel list for next year. I can hear the waves pulling back over the stones, and feel how cool her legs must feel compared to the heat of the same. Oh, and it reminded me to book a pedicure. A perfect photo.

A noodle restaurant in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, Vietnam. Jack Soloman for Lonely Planet

Hanoi, Vietnam

Rhia Hylton, Photo Editor

Not only does this image from Hanoi make me instantly crave noodles, but I absolutely love the composition. Your eye dances around the frame, from the woman in pink who wears a soft expression, to the young girl in the center, caught in a perfect moment of slurping (my favorite detail). I love when the content of a photograph feels palpable – I can hear the chatter and the clicking of chopsticks against bowls, and smell the hot broth and fresh herbs.

The beach at the Marina Grande in Amalfi, Italy. Alexis Doyle for Lonely Planet

Amalfi, Italy

Katelyn Perry, Photo Editor

I’m a people-watcher through and through, and this photo, taken by photographer Alexis Doyle on the Amalfi Coast, is my people-watching dream. It’s like a Where’s Waldo of locals and tourists alike, with something new to notice in every part of the frame. Beyond that, I can feel the heat of the sun and imagine sitting on my towel with my toes in the sand. The man in the foreground brings the entire image together – his posture is relaxed, but fully aware of how the world is moving around him.

A woman relaxes in the waters of the Blue Lagoon in Reykjavik, Iceland. Daniel Dorsa for Lonely Planet

Blue Lagoon in Reykjavik, Iceland

Ann Douglas Lott, Digital Editor

Iceland is one of those places I (and many others) have long dreamed of making it to. It's characterized by wide open spaces and dramatic topography, and yet this image by Daniel Dorsa of a woman wading in the Blue Lagoon is zoomed in and rather intimate. I also love the way her freckles complement the bright blue water.

A vegetable stand in Kypseli, Athens, Greece. Marco Argüello for Lonely Planet

Athens, Greece

Matthew Johnston, Principal Visual Designer

Marco Argüello transforms an ordinary moment at a vegetable stand in Kypseli into something akin to a Renaissance still life. The contrast of light and shadow gives the image a rich, painterly depth. The tomatoes glow against the darkness, as a hand slips quietly into view. These are the small, passing moments that give travel its texture – and they’ve never looked so good.

Redwoods in Armstrong Natural Reserve, Sonoma, California. Benjamin Heath for Lonely Planet

Armstrong Natural Reserve, Sonoma, California

Serina Patel, Lifecycle and Programming Lead

As a California native, this image of Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve brings me right back to my home state. This photo captures the grandeur of the redwoods, with their tall trunks and fresh green leaves. I can almost smell the fresh air through this photograph, feel the light breeze of the wind, and hear a twig snap as you walk through the reserve.

Welcome to the Johnson's on the Lower East Side, Manhattan, New York. Cole Wilson for Lonely Planet

Lower East Side, New York City

Chamidae Ford, Digital Editor

Dive bars are sort of the heart and soul of NYC. Everyone who lives here has one they know well and have fond memories associated with it. I love this photo because it instantly transports me to that feeling of a Friday night where the vibe is rowdy, the patrons are loud, and my friends and I are having a blast. Maybe 2026 will be the year I finally become good at pool.

Apple picking at School House Farm in Warren, Maine. Justin Kaneps for Lonely Planet

Warren, Maine

Rachel Lewis, Senior Marketing Manager

There's something about a beautiful photo of produce. Maybe it's in a busy market; maybe it's in its natural environment, like these apples from our Maine shoot by Justin Kaneps. Either way, it makes something in me twinge that's almost...nostalgic? Which might be odd, but it's true. It's almost like a tinier version of the way a gorgeous dish can completely explain a place. Seeing what grows there does the same thing for me. It makes me want to go there. It makes me want to take a bite.

Pastries being filled at Lune Croissanterie, Russell Street, Melbourne, Australia. Sarah Pannell for Lonely Planet

Melbourne, Australia

Chris Zeiher, Senior Director, Sales and Marketing

Melbourne is a place best explored via its eclectic and abundant food scene, and this mouth-watering image of zesty lemon curd being pumped into a cruffin epitomizes the Australian city's current pastry obsession. Every morning, you'll see lines of people, locals and travelers alike, mingling patiently in queues outside sleekly designed pastry shops that are scattered throughout the city and inner suburbs. And they're all there for one reason...to get their hands on some ridiculously delicious baked goodness. Grab a rich locally batch-roasted coffee to wash it down with, and you'll have gone "full Melbourne." You're welcome.

People enjoy the sun with a view of the Observatory in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Camilla Ferrari for Lonely Planet

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

Beatriz Antunes, Image Coordinator

As a nature lover myself, going to a place like the Helmut Ullrich Astronomical Observatory is a must. Whether to see the breathtaking Dolomites or go stargazing, it feels like a recipe for a magical day. This particular photo really captures both the peace and wonder of the place. The people enjoying the sun and looking at their maps, together with the soft greens and blues, create a painting-like image. Definitely adding this to my bucket list!

Black bass served with curry, yellow rice, and a side salad, skirt steak, pepper shrimp, cassava dumplings, and the coconut turnover at Kabawa in the East Village, NYC. David Cabrera for Lonely Planet

East Village, New York City

Gwen Cotter, Production Support Designer

This posed photo of dishes at New York City restaurant Kabawa has lovely contrast and composition. Lovely colors. Makes me want to go there and eat it all!

Outside lunch at Laomazi in the Liberdade neighborhood of São Paulo, Brazil. Manuela Lourenço for Lonely Planet

Liberdade, São Paulo, Brazil

Fergal Condon, Production Support, Images and Design

I just love that there is a Little Japan in São Paulo, Brazil. I love the mix of cultures, and I love this photo’s color and the composition.

Bald Eagle perched above the Snake River, Jackson, Wyoming. Katelyn Perry/Lonely Planet

Jackson, Wyoming

Ru Ogata, Senior Visual Designer

This was so hard, as there are about 100 photos I could pull from the work our photographers captured this year that I love – even several I would frame on my wall at home. This one highlights a one-in-a-million travel moment, and although I'll probably never make eye contact with an eagle like this, it inspires me to go and try. And that's Lonely Planet.