Why settle for one scene of either sparkling sea or dramatic peaks when you can have both? The craggy Dolomites and the sapphire Adriatic make a heady pairing for any escape. Begin in Cortina d’Ampezzo, an Italian belle epoque jewel framed by mountains, then end in Croatia at Split, where Roman ruins and markets buzz with life.

Corso Italia, the main street and shopping street of Cortina d'Ampezzo. Camilla Ferrari for Lonely Planet

Scenes on the Corso Italia. Camilla Ferrari for Lonely Planet (2)

Cortina d’Ampezzo: An alpine welcome

Cortina doesn’t ask to be the center of attention: its amphitheater of pale limestone peaks and mist-clung pines simply commands all eyes. Summer finds its voice in mountain meadows and on cobblestone streets. The town itself is intimate, almost languid, its pastel facades adorned with geraniums and frescoes.

Stroll the Corso Italia

Resting along the banks of the Boite and embraced by towering Dolomite peaks that soar to over 3000m (9842ft), historic Cortina centers around the bell tower of its landmark basilica, guiding visitors to the Corso Italia. This bustling promenade, lined with shops, cafes and museums, is the perfect starting point for exploring this sweet mountain town.

Amble along and you’ll find that little has changed here in a century. Sip an espresso on a terrace and glance toward the silhouette of the Tofana and you’ll have a sense that time has turned back. Boutiques brim with handcrafted goods and alpine design. An afternoon ramble from end to end is a delight.

Masi Wine Bar at Col Druscié, one of three stops on the Freccia nel Cielo (Arrow in the Sky) lift. Hiking along the trail to the Malga Federa mountain cabin. Camilla Ferrari for Lonely Planet (2)

The Col Druscié stop on the Freccia nel Cielo. Camilla Ferrari for Lonely Planet

Follow trails at Cinque Torri and find a lake to remember at Misurina

For those who seek more thrills, Cortina delivers. Its trailheads lead deep into the Dolomites, a range celebrated for its sheer beauty. The Cinque Torri walk gives panoramic vistas that stop you midstep, while the more challenging via ferrata routes (mountain trails with permanent cables and ladders) reward climbers with views across the Ampezzo Valley. Not far from town, the azure waters of Lake Misurina or Lake Federa glisten, beckoning you to go kayaking or have a peaceful swim.

Grand Hotel Savoia Cortina d’Ampezzo, A Radisson Collection Hotel. Camilla Ferrari for Lonely Planet

Inside the Grand Hotel Savoia Cortina d’Ampezzo, A Radisson Collection Hotel. Camilla Ferrari for Lonely Planet (2)

Grand Hotel Savoia Cortina d’Ampezzo, A Radisson Collection Hotel – a Dolomite hideaway since 1912

The Grand Hotel Savoia Cortina d’Ampezzo, A Radisson Collection Hotel, is the ideal base for your exploration, proudly standing since 1912. The heritage building and contemporary comforts come together in rooms with soft linens and Dolomite-facing windows. The spa rituals bring in the alpine calm, and the hotel’s 1224 Restaurant Cortina showcases mountain ingredients with a sophistication that mirrors the setting. Pair a glass of crisp Veneto wine with a plate of homemade casunziei (stuffed pasta) and stay put until the stars punctuate the sky.

Mistral Beach Club. Camilla Ferrari for Lonely Planet

Split: The sea at your feet

A short flight south and the air tastes of salt and sun. The city of Split reveals itself like a treasure map pressed between the Adriatic and the forested hill of Marjan. On the riva (sea promenade), palm fronds sway overhead as yachts nod in the harbor. Morning markets spill with fish plucked from the Adriatic, olive oil pressed in the hinterland and lavender from Hvar Island.

Enter the Roman heart that never missed a beat

At Split's heart is Diocletian’s Palace, a sprawling complex of arches, stairways and colonnaded squares built in the 4th century for the Roman emperor. Today the palace walls aren’t just a relic but a living neighborhood where Roman ruins house restaurants, bars, boutiques and tiny chapels. The Cathedral of St Domnius – one of the oldest in the world – rises beside the Roman Peristil. The ancient and the everyday intertwine here, making every corner a scene from both past and present.

Diocletian Palace. Camilla Ferrari for Lonely Planet

Fig Bar, in Split city center. The narrow streets of Trogir island. Camilla Ferrari for Lonely Planet (2)

A local market below the bridge to Trogir island. Camilla Ferrari for Lonely Planet

Seek out art or nature, from Meštrović to Marjan

A short walk outside the old town leads to the Marjan Forest Park, the city’s green lungs, ideal for a jog or a quiet moment with a bird’s-eye view. Just beyond, the Meštrovic Gallery displays the works of Croatia’s greatest sculptor, and around the bend, the beach at Kašjuni shimmers beside the turquoise sea, tightly tucked into Marjan’s embrace.

Listen for the echoes of empire at Salona and Klis

For those with a taste for archeology, the treasures of Salona and the fortress at Klis transport you deep into Dalmatia’s past. Or let the nearby islands of Hvar, Brač or Šolta tempt you into an easy summer day.

View from a room at the Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Split. Camilla Ferrari for Lonely Planet

The spa and indoor pool at Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Split. Camilla Ferrari for Lonely Planet (2)

Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Split – your gateway to the city

At the Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Split, the coastline is an ever-present backdrop. The rooms seem to hover between the sea and skyline. Treatments at Spalato Spa are inspired by Mediterranean herbs, and the sound of the surf is the subtle soundtrack. An infinity pool blurs where water meets the horizon, and the Mistral Beach Club offers easy access to relaxed sunbathing. The resort's top restaurant, Triton, captures the best of the Dalmatian palate: just-caught fish roasted with olive oil and a crisp pošip wine from nearby Korčula. Here, it becomes a breeze to slip into the laid-back, coastal way of life.

A view of Split from Marjan Hill. Camilla Ferrari for Lonely Planet

Two faces of a trip

The Dolomites and the Adriatic, stone and salt, peaks and tides – together, they form the foundation of an itinerary that honors the stillness of high mountains and the sunlit pulse of the sea.

Enjoy a brisk morning walk under towering limestone cliffs or a nightcap as city lights scatter across the water. These moments are threads that tie two wildly different destinations, inviting you to find a sense of belonging in both.

With the Grand Hotel Savoia Cortina d’Ampezzo, A Radisson Collection Hotel, and Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Split as your sanctuaries, this dual journey is not a race between sights but a dance between two worlds.