Home may be wherever you lay your head, but how expensive it is can vary wildly depending on where on the earth that happens to be... and what level of comfort you need.

We've travelled far and wide to bring you the average cost of accommodation around the world. All prices are in US dollars with the local currency in brackets afterward.

Australia

Australia has accommodation for all budgets, but book ahead – especially through summer, over Easter and during Australian school holidays.

Hostel dorm bed: $9–25 (A$14–39 Australian dollars)

Double room in a basic motel: $64–140 (A$100–220)

Double room in a B&B or hotel: $123–235 (A$193–369)

Double room in a top-end hotel: from $230 (A$358)

Lamanai Landings hotel and resort in Belize. Paul Harding 00/Shutterstock

Belize

In the main tourist areas, Belize has a fair range of accommodations in most categories. Away from the coast, options become more limited. Book ahead in high season.

Hostel dorm beds: US $7–20 (BZ $14–40 Belize dollars)Basic double hotel rooms: US $95–160 (BZ $190–320) Top‑end private rooms: US $550–1000 (BZ $1100–1900)

Croatia

Croatia is extremely popular in summer and good places book out well in advance in July and August. It's also very busy in June and September.

Dorm bed: $10–35 (€9–32 euros)

Tent site for two people: $22–34 (€20–31)

Double room in a hotel: $84–153 (€76–138)

Double room in a luxury hotel: from $155–290 (€140–260)

Dominican Republic

Online room rates are usually cheapest in Dominican Republic. If you're visiting during the high season, especially in tourist-heavy areas, book early.

Budget room: $30–90 (RD$1700–5130 Dominican pesos)

Internet deal on all-inclusive accommodations: $180–400 (RD$10,260–22,800)

Beachfront resort: $150–500 (RD$8550–28,500)

England

Booking your accommodation in England in advance is recommended, especially in summer, at weekends and on islands (where options are often limited). Book at least two months ahead for July and August.

Dorm beds: $19–38 (£15–30 pounds sterling)

Double room in a midrange hotel or B&B: $102–191 (£80–150); in London: $102–191 (£120–150)

Four-star hotel room: $170–318 (£140–250); in London from $229–318 (£180–250)

A suite in the Prince de Galles hotel in Paris. Marriott Hotel

France

Be it a fairy-tale château, a boutique hideaway or floating pod on a lake, France has accommodation to suit every taste and pocket. If you’re visiting in high season (especially August), reserve ahead – the best addresses on the coast fill up months in advance.

Dorm bed: $22–48 (€20–45 euros)

Double room in a budget hotel: $64–107 (€60–100)

Double room in a midrange hotel: $107–160 (€100–150)

Double room in a top-end hotel: $214–535 (€200–500)

Central Hotel in Athens. Marissa Tejada/Lonely Planet

Greece

In high season it’s essential to make reservations in Greece, as hotels can be fully booked well in advance. Many hotels on islands are closed during winter.

Dorm bed and domatio (Greek B&B): less than $16–32 (€15–30)

Double room in midrange hotel: $96–160 (€90–150)

Double room in top hotel: $214–535 (€200–500)

Hungary

Hungary has a wide range of accommodation. Book a couple of months in advance for Budapest, Lake Balaton and the Danube Bend in high season.

Dorm bed: $13–27 (4700 Hungarian forint–9800Ft)

Single/double private room: $48–75 (18,000–28,000Ft)

Double room in a superior hotel: $80–107 (30,000-40,000Ft)

Italy

Accommodation in Italy is incredibly varied, with everything from family-run pensioni and agriturismi (farm stays) to idiosyncratic B&Bs, designer hotels, serviced apartments and even rifugi (mountain huts) for weary mountain trekkers. Capturing the imagination even more are options spanning luxurious country villas and castles to tranquil convents and monasteries. Book ahead for the high season, especially in popular tourist areas or if visiting cities during major events.

Dorm bed: $21–48 (€20–45 euros)

Double room in a budget hotel: $75–129 (€70–120)

Double room in a hotel: $129–193 (€120–180)

Double room in a four- or five-star hotel: $214-428 (€200–400)

A traditional inn in Fukuoka, Japan. Blanscape/Shutterstock

Japan

Japan offers a wide range of accommodation, from cheap guesthouses to first-class hotels, and distinctive Japanese-style ryokan (traditional inns) and minshuku (guesthouses). Advance booking is highly recommended, especially in major tourist destinations.

Dorm bed: $20–40 (¥3000–6000 Japanese yen)

Double room at a business hotel: $55–105 (¥8000–15,000)

Double room in a nice hotel: from $105–210 (¥15,000–30,000)

Kyrgyzstan

Homestays are the bedrock of accommodation in rural Kyrgyzstan, with bed and breakfast (B&B) rarely costing more than 700som. There's an approximate rating system of one, two or three stars, but even some of the best options are likely to have an outside toilet. The lowliest will have a long drop and bucket-water bathing.

Hostel dorm or rural homestay: $7–12 (600 Kyrgyz som–2200som)

Midrange hotel: $45–90 (4000–8000som)

High-end or boutique hotel: $120–170 (10,500–14,900som)

Laos

It's worth booking in advance in popular destinations like Luang Prabang and Vientiane during peak-season months of November to February and around Lao New Year in April.

Cheap guesthouse room: $5–8 (109,000 Lao kip–174,000 LAK)

Air-con hotel room: $12–20 (260,000–435,000 LAK)

Boutique hotel or resort: $70–150 (1,520,000–3,260,000 LAK)

Morocco

Les Bains de Marrakesh, Morocco. Doug McKinlay/Lonely Planet

Bed down in everything from a stylish riad to a swanky resort or a beachfront hostel, a mud-brick kasbah turned boutique hotel to a nomad-style tent in Morocco.

Basic double room with shared bathroom: from $20–25 (210Dh–260 Moroccan dirham)

Hotel room: $45–70 (Dh470–740)

Double in a city riad: $80–120 (Dh840–1,260)

New Zealand

Book beds well in advance in peak tourist seasons: November through March (particularly local summer holidays from Christmas to late January), at Easter, and during winter (June to September) in snowy resort towns like Queenstown and Wanaka.

Dorm beds or campsites: $6–25 per night (NZ$10–40 New Zealand dollars)

Double room in a midrange hotel/motel: $120–150 (NZ$200–250)

Double room in an upmarket hotel: from $120–150 (NZ$200–250)

Oman

Accommodation in Oman, which outside Muscat is limited and expensive, should be booked in advance from November to March (or June to August in Salalah). Note that some towns have no hotels at all although wild camping is often possible close by.

Shared room in budget guesthouse: $18–31 (OMR7–12 Omani rial)

Double room in a midrange hotel: $90-130 (OMR35–50)

Double room in five-star hotel or resort: $310–465 (OMR120–180)

Portugal

Entrance to Pousada dos Loios, formally a convent now a hotel, Evora, Portugal. Matt Munro / Lonely Planet

Although you can usually show up in any town in Portugal and find a room on the spot, it's worthwhile booking ahead, especially for July and August.

Dorm bed: $16–27 (€15–25 euros)

Basic hotel room for two: from $70–120 (€65–110)

Double room in a midrange hotel: $110–180 (€100–160)

Boutique hotel room: from $175–290 (€160–265)

Qatar

Qatar’s main sights are all within day-trip distance of the capital. Unless you plan on camping out overnight in the desert (something you'll need to arrange through a travel agency), your best bet is to stay in Doha or West Bay, where the choice of accommodation is exceptional. Boutique hotels are carved from traditional buildings in the souq, the five-stars are temples to luxury, and there's even an offshore resort.

Double room in a simple hotel: $60–95 (QR220–350 Qatari riyal)

Double room in a comfortable hotel: $135–205 (QR500–750)

Double room in a luxury hotel: more than $260–430 (QR950–1600)

Russia

For major cities and resorts it's a good idea to book a night or two in advance (especially during the busy summer season in St Petersburg). Elsewhere you can usually just turn up and find a room.

Dorm bed: $10–17 (R900–1500 Russian rubles)

Double room in a midrange hotel: $55–100 (R4800–8800)

Double room in a top-end hotel: $150-250 (R13,000–22,000)

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has accommodation to suit all styles of travel, from family run guesthouses to ayurvedic spas.

Simple guesthouse: $33 to $52 (Rs 2000–3500 Sri Lankan rupees)

Double room in a good place: $20–50 (Rs 3500–9000)

Top-end hotel: $120–260 (Rs 34,000 75,000)

Thailand

Amanpuri Resort in Phucket, Thailand. Austin Bush/Lonely Planet

Finding a place to stay in Thailand is easy. For peace of mind, book a room for your first few nights; after that, you can wing it unless you're heading to the most popular destinations. Bear in mind that vacancies can be scarce during certain holidays and peak travel periods.

Basic guesthouse room: $15–40 (570B–1000 Thai baht)

Flashpacker guesthouse or midrange hotel room: $40–100 (1520B–3800)

Boutique hotel room: from $100 (3800B)

US

There's a wide variety of sleeping options in the US, from roadside motels to beautifully designed boutique stays.

Campgrounds and hostel dorms: $10–50

Double room in midrange hotel: $120–280

Double room in a resort or top-end hotel: from $400

Vietnam

Accommodation is superb value for money in Vietnam. As tourism is booming it's usually best to book your accommodation a day or two in advance, or several weeks ahead in the high season (the Tet holiday in late January to mid-February, July to August, and around Christmas).

Cheap hotel: $12–22 (305,000d to 560,000 Vietnamese dong) a night

Comfortable double room: $35 to $70 (890,000d–1,780,000)

Luxury hotel room: from $80 (3,050,000d)

Wales

Wales has a wide range of accommodation available but you should consider booking well in advance in summer and around important events (especially rugby tests in Cardiff).

Dorm bed: $25–40 (£19–31 pounds sterling)

Double room in a hotel/B&B: $120–230 (£94–180)

Luxury hotel or boutique B&B room: from $240 (£187)

Zambia

Guest House at Mukambi Safari Lodge in Zambia's Kafue National Park. Maksym Kalyta/Shutterstock

Zambia offers an excellent choice of accommodation options to cater for all budgets. The safari lodges in the national parks in particular provide a memorable stay, whether camping in the wilderness or taking a bubble bath looking out across the wildlife-rich plains. Prices drop during shoulder season, and offer some good deals.

Campsite, dorm bed: $12–30 (ZMW310–775 Zambian kwacha)

Double room in a guesthouse: $15–35 (ZMW390–905)

Double hotel room: $20–50 (ZMW520–1295)

Safari package with meals and activities: $8–20 ($ZMWKTK–380)

All-inclusive safari package: $150–400 (ZMW3,885–10,360)

Hotel room: $25–60 (ZMW650–1555)