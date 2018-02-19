Welcome to Cardiff
The city has entered the 21st century pumped up on steroids, flexing its recently acquired architectural muscles as if it’s still astonished to have them. This newfound confidence is infectious, and these days it's not just the rugby that draws crowds into the city. Come the weekend, a buzz reverberates through the streets as swarms of shoppers hit the Hayes, followed by waves of revellers descending on the capital's thriving pubs, bars and live-music venues.
Cardiff makes an excellent base for day trips to the surrounding valleys and coast, where you'll find castles, beaches, interesting industrial sites and ancient monuments.
'Doctor Who' TV Locations Tour
Meet your guide at Cardiff Bay and then set off to explore the city aboard your Doctor Who sightseeing bus! Most of the popular science fiction series, as well as several TV spin-offs, have been screened in and around Cardiff, so filming locations are scattered around the city. Stop at some of the best to stretch your legs, take photos and see the locations up close.As you travel, your guide will entertain you with fun facts and trivia about the intergalactic time lord, who travels back in time exploring the universe in his TARDIS – a 1960s-style London police box – with his companion.Stop for a walk through the set of Amy Pond’s village, where scenes from the first episode with Matt Smith as Doctor Who were filmed, and then see sites nearby from popular spin-off series like Torchwood – a popular program about a team of extraterrestrial investigators.In between seeing screening locations, look out for other top Cardiff attractions while exploring the city. Pass National Museum Cardiff, where collections of archaeology and botany are housed, and see the impressive Millennium Stadium where the Welsh rugby team play. Visit surrounding areas of Cardiff featured in the show, and then head to Llandaff, a town outside of Cardiff that was featured as the town of Leadworth – used in the 11th Doctor Who series starring Matt Smith.After exploring Cardiff and the surrounding area, finish your tour back at the start point.
Gavin and Stacey TV Locations Tour of Barry Island
Head to Barry Island, near Cardiff, and meet your local guide -- a keen Gavin and Stacey fan! The hugely popular series documents the relationship between Gavin and Stacey – likeable characters from very different areas of Britain. While Gav hails from Essex in England, bubbly Stacey is as Welsh as they come, and the comedy centers on the cultural differences between them, their families and friends.Hop aboard Dave’s Coach – the vehicle that was driven by Dave throughout the series – and then start seeing filming locations while riding around town. Stop at the best sites to stretch your legs, take photos and see the locations up close. As you travel your guide will entertain you with trivia about the hit TV series and behind-the-scenes stories about the cast. Learn about James Corden who played Smithy (Gav’s best mate) and hear how he co-wrote the series with Ruth Jones – the actress who brought the no-nonsense character of Nessa to life.Pay a visit to Barrie’s amusement arcade to see where Nessa once worked and take a seat in her chair where she gossiped for many an hour about Stacey’s relationship woes. Pose for photos in front of Stacey’s terraced house, and hear all about Uncle Bryn who frequently popped over for a 'crackin' omelet cooked by Stacey’s mum.Head to Barry Island seafront in the center of town and finish your tour with a stroll along the promenade. Before leaving you can hop into the driver’s seat of Dave’s Coach to pose for a picture, if you wish!
Cardiff Food Tasting Walking Tour
The menu includes a variety of tastings – continental meats, cheeses, cockles and laverbread and Welsh beverages. You’ll find out more about the different produce and types of cuisine. Learn more about Cardiff to enrich your stay or encourage you to return to discover more about the best food and drink, sightseeing and shopping.
Cardiff Castle Admission Ticket
Explore the fascinating history of this city center Castle at your leisure. Your visit will start in the Interpretation Center where you will see the 2,000 year old Roman Wall. After watching the introductory film, pick up your audio guide/headset to the Castle (available in 10 languages). The audio guides of the site include a sign-language tour (BSL) and a tour for visually-impaired visitors in English and Welsh. Large print script audio guides are also available.Discover how the Castle became air raid shelters for the city during World War II, and climb to the top of the Keep to learn how the Normans defended their stronghold 800 years ago. Enjoy the amazing city center views from the top of the Keep before entering the main house, once home to the 3rd Marquess of Bute, reputedly the richest man in the world. The stunning Castle interiors, such as the Banqueting Hall and Library will give you an insight to the lives of this influential Cardiff family. At the end, why not head back to the Interpretation Centre for some well earned refreshments and visit to the gift shop?Please allow at least 2 hours to enjoy all aspects of this castle. Specialist tours of the Castle are also available such as House Tours, Clock Tower Tours, and Film Location Tours. Please ask at the ticket office on arrival to check availability.
Doctor Who Cardiff City Walking Tour
Cardiff has been the home of 'Doctor Who' since the show returned in 2005. On this fully guided walking tour you will get to see where over 30 memorable scenes from more than 20 episodes have taken place.Meeting outside Cardiff Castle your tour will include the scene of Danny Pinks death from Series 8, a visit to the National Museum of Wales which has hosted many scenes from the show, the site of Donna Nobles ill fated wedding, Rose Tyler’s workplace and much much more.Your guide will show you how terrestrial and intergalactic scenes were filmed on location in Cardiff and give you the chance to follow in the footsteps of four of the Doctors’ and their assistants. The walk will finish in Cardiff city centre.
Low Cost Private Arrival Transfer from Cardiff International Airport to Cardiff
Enjoy the luxury of a private driver who brings you safely to Cardiff. Avoid the stress of waiting in lines and the hassle of public transportation. Do not get confused or worried because of language barriers or other problems. Once arrived to the arrival terminal you will find your private driver awaiting you with a sign bearing your name on it. Once you made contact with your driver he will assist and direct you to the vehicle and make sure you arrive to your destination in Cardiff city in comfort and safety. Enjoy a piece of mind knowing that everything is organised and enjoy the views while passing by the famous Castell Coch or the Cardiff Bay.To make sure that your transfer progresses smoothly you are asked to provide your flight number and the address of destination in Cardiff when you confirm the booking. As soon as you booked you will receive a transfer voucher to present to your private driver.