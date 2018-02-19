Gavin and Stacey TV Locations Tour of Barry Island

Head to Barry Island, near Cardiff, and meet your local guide -- a keen Gavin and Stacey fan! The hugely popular series documents the relationship between Gavin and Stacey – likeable characters from very different areas of Britain. While Gav hails from Essex in England, bubbly Stacey is as Welsh as they come, and the comedy centers on the cultural differences between them, their families and friends.Hop aboard Dave’s Coach – the vehicle that was driven by Dave throughout the series – and then start seeing filming locations while riding around town. Stop at the best sites to stretch your legs, take photos and see the locations up close. As you travel your guide will entertain you with trivia about the hit TV series and behind-the-scenes stories about the cast. Learn about James Corden who played Smithy (Gav’s best mate) and hear how he co-wrote the series with Ruth Jones – the actress who brought the no-nonsense character of Nessa to life.Pay a visit to Barrie’s amusement arcade to see where Nessa once worked and take a seat in her chair where she gossiped for many an hour about Stacey’s relationship woes. Pose for photos in front of Stacey’s terraced house, and hear all about Uncle Bryn who frequently popped over for a 'crackin' omelet cooked by Stacey’s mum.Head to Barry Island seafront in the center of town and finish your tour with a stroll along the promenade. Before leaving you can hop into the driver’s seat of Dave’s Coach to pose for a picture, if you wish!