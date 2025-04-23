Cardiff has plenty of things to entertain you. That said, Wales' capital is perfectly positioned between the coast, countryside and mountains, so it'd be a waste not to venture beyond the city limits. Spend a day on fossil-strewn beaches, taking scenic hikes, enjoying gastronomic delights and rural idylls. From golden sands to rugged peaks, these destinations offer some of the best day trips from Cardiff.

Whitmore Bay beach on Barry Island, the Vale of Glamorgan. Multishooter/Shutterstock

1. Find fossils, fine food and funfair thrills in the Vale of Glamorgan

Travel time: 30 mins

Cardiff county is shouldered to the southwest by the Vale of Glamorgan, a rural area known for its dramatic coastline, patchwork agricultural fields and traditional market towns. Its proximity to Cardiff means you can visit multiple locations in one day.

Start on the shore. Barry has two great sandy beaches; Whitmore Bay is vast, golden and backed by the amusements, ice cream and funfair of Barry Island, while Jacksons Bay, separated only by headland, is a much smaller, secluded cove. Both are brilliant on a sunny day, though Whitmore can get very busy during school breaks.

Fishers on Penarth Pier. jax10289/Shutterstock

Penarth's seafront has a pebbled beach, a pretty pier, and a certain elegance, as well as lots of places in the main town to eat and drink (try Brød for Danish pastries and coffee or the Touring Club for unfussy dining). Llantwit Major Beach, part of the Glamorgan Heritage Coast, is a rugged, cliff-backed stretch packed with rock pools and fossils. If the weather is good and you like hiking, you could walk the entire Glamorgan Heritage Coast, a scenic 14-mile coastal trail from Aberthaw to Porthcawl.

Inland is Cowbridge, a stylish market town with a characterful main street lined with boutique shops, a walled Physic Garden, independent eateries and plenty of pubs. Dinas Powys village, between Barry and Cardiff, has a sprawling, fairy-tale ancient woodland, complete with a former hill fort lookout, wildflowers, a tranquil river with a resident heron and protected trees as far as the eye can see. Swing by One O'Clock Gate for food; its Korean fusion small plates attract people from miles around.

How to get to the Vale of Glamorgan: From Cardiff, driving typically takes 35 minutes to Barry Island, 35 minutes to Llantwit Major, and 15 minutes to Penarth. From these hubs, you can reach inland destinations in a short drive. To get to the coast using public transportation take a train from Cardiff Central to Barry Island (30 mins) or Llantwit Major (45 mins). For Penarth, catch a train from Cardiff Queen Street (12 mins).

Harbour Beach, Tenby. Lukasz Pajor/Shutterstock

2. Hit the golden beaches of Tenby

Travel time: 2 hours

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is the UK’s first and only coastal national park. Rivaling, and arguably beating, ever-popular seaside destinations like Cornwall and Devon, it has over 80 beaches, coves and inlets ripe for exploring.

Tenby, one of the first major coastal spots in the park that you encounter coming from Cardiff, is a top-notch town. Five glorious sandy beaches run for 3 miles, including the Mediterranean-like South Beach and the characterful Harbour Beach, which sits below a row of colorful terraced houses. You can easily fill a day in Tenby if the weather behaves; take a boat trip to Caldey Island (a holy island where Cistercian monks practice prayer, quiet living and chocolate-making), splash in the blue waters, dine on fresh seafood or amble around the seaside gift shops.

Caldey Abbey on Caldey Island off Tenby. new zealand transition/Getty Images

If one day isn’t enough in this heavenly region, you could turn your visit into a road trip along St Brides Bay. Start from Broad Haven and Little Haven in the south, then make your way up to Newgale, Solva and St Davids in the north.

How to get to Tenby: The drive from Cardiff to Tenby takes just under 2 hours. Having a car gives you greater flexibility to explore the area, but it’s not essential. For public transport, catch a train from Cardiff Central to Tenby (2¾ hours).

Rhossili Bay and Worms Head on Wales' Gower Peninsula. Billy Stock/Shutterstock

3. Follow the Gower Peninsula coastline

Travel time: 2 hours

Pack your swimsuit and your boots, the Gower Peninsula – the UK’s first designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty – is all about sand, sea and seriously good walks. It has some of the best beaches in Wales for surfing, SUP and sunbathing, with winding roads and the walkable Wales Coast Path connecting them.

Having a car will give you the best options for a full day of exploring multiple spots, not to mention some breathtakingly beautiful driving routes along the coast (though you can make it work with public transport). Stop first at Mumbles, a coastal resort on the tip of Swansea Bay, for an ice cream, seafood or a browse in the independent shops. While you could happily watch the waves from Mumbles Pier for hours, push on around the headland to reach the Gower Peninsula.

To make the most of your time, whether you're after water or walking, stick to some of the best spots. Peaceful Oxwich Bay has 2 miles of golden sand, a nearby nature reserve teeming with wildlife and the Beach House, a Michelin-starred restaurant on the beach that uses local produce.

Pennard Castle on the cliff overlooking Three Cliffs Bay. jax10289/Shutterstock

Three Cliffs Bay is incredibly photogenic, with its three towering limestone cliffs, sand dunes and marshes. The slow reveal of the bay as you meander from the top down to the beach below is as memorable a part of visiting here as walking on the cave-laden beach itself.

At the western edge of the Gower is the 3-mile Rhossili Bay, the golden centerpiece in this string of beaches. Loved by surfers, nature enthusiasts and walkers, it has so much space that you never feel bothered by crowds. If the tide allows (check before you visit), you can walk out to Worms Head, a tidal island with spectacular views out across the water and seals frequently sunbathing on the rocks below. Stay for the sunset if you can; it’s magic.

How to get to the Gower Peninsula: Driving is the quickest and most flexible option. Cardiff to Swansea is around an hour’s drive, then from Swansea to Rhossili is another hour. Public transportation isn’t ideal for this route, but it is possible as a last resort. Take the train from Cardiff Central to Swansea (1 hour), walk to Swansea Bus Station (1 mile), then catch either the 117 or 118 bus toward Rhossili. Though slow and infrequent, these buses stop near Three Cliffs Bay and Oxwich Bay before reaching Rhossili.

Hikers on the trail down from Fan y Big, in the Brecon Beacons. Charles Hawes/Getty Images

4. Hike the peaks in Brecon

Travel time: 1½ hours

While the small market town of Brecon has a rugged quaintness worth experiencing, it's the region's mountains, hills, reservoirs and waterfalls that wow. Most walkers and first-time visitors take the straightforward path up Pen-y-Fan mountain to enjoy panoramic views. It is easy to see why this, the highest peak in southern Britain, is so popular, but if base-to-summit crowds and lining up for selfies at the top aren't your vibe, head for one of the equally impressive but lesser-traversed peaks. For example, Cribyn is steeper, slightly shorter and offers unrivalled views of Pen-y-Fan, while quiet Fan y Big has a famous "diving board" – a natural rock ledge that juts out over the green expanse below rock. For fuelling up before or after, the Felin Fach Griffin pub (albeit a little pricey) is a treat all year round.

Sgwd yr Eira waterfall, part of the Four Waterfalls Walk near Ystradfellte. BBA Photography/Shutterstock

Dramatic in a different way is the Four Waterfalls Walk near Ystradfellte. The 4½-mile route through ancient woodlands connects four falls of varying sizes and force, including one – Sgwd yr Eira – that you can actually stand behind (an experience worth getting wet for!). Other notable waterside walks include those to two glacial lakes, namely Llyn y Fan Fach (famous in Welsh folklore for its Lady of the Lake) and Llyn y Fan Fawr. If you're taking on a few hikes, consider staying over; not only will you have more time to walk, you can try stargazing in the Dark Sky Reserve (Brecon has some of the best dark skies in the UK).

How to get to Brecon: Driving is the best way to get from Cardiff to Brecon, which takes around 1½ hours by car. If public transport is your only option, take the train from Cardiff Central to Abergavenny (40 mins), then a bus (X43 Traws Cymru Connect) from there to Brecon (45 mins).

Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, Abergavenny. Michael Roberts/Getty Images

5. Walk along a heritage canal in Abergavenny

Travel time: 1 hour

For a foodie market town hugged by hills, mountains and rivers, look no further than Abergavenny. It sits just outside the Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park's eastern border, providing a launch point for walks in the Black Mountains and the Beacons Way, which starts at the town's ruined castle. Consider staying over if you want to conquer multiple peaks (the Angel Hotel is particularly well-placed and comfortable).

While some head for the hills of Blorenge, Skirrid or Sugar Loaf, a more relaxing day can be had strolling along the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Walking along the tree-shaded towpath on a sunny day, where the occasional narrow boat or kayak floats by and buzzards soar overhead, is beyond pleasant, peaceful and pretty. Post-walk, head back into town to sample the Angel Bakery's artisanal bread and pastries, the Gaff's British-inspired small plates or world wines and craft ales at Chesters.

How to get to Abergavenny: The scenic 40 mile drive from Cardiff to Abergavenny takes just over an hour. Frequent trains between Cardiff Central and Abergavenny take around 40 minutes each way.