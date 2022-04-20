The Pembrokeshire coast is what you imagine the world would look like if God were a geology teacher with artistic yearnings. There are knobbly hills of volcanic rock, long, thin inlets scoured by glaciers, and stratified limestone pushed up vertically and then eroded into arches, blowholes and sea stacks. All along the shoreline towering red and grey cliffs are interleaved with perfect sandy beaches.

This wild and incredibly beautiful landscape is the county's greatest asset and in summer people flock here from all over Britain to enjoy the spectacular walking, surfing, coasteering and sea kayaking, as well as the glorious beaches, abundant marine life and comely towns.

On top of its natural assets, Pembrokeshire offers a wealth of Celtic and pre-Celtic sites, forbidding castles, fascinating islands and little St Davids – the magical mini-city with its chilled vibe, spectacular cathedral and abiding association with Wales' patron saint.